32K champs crowned

Kidapawan City’s Rino Satinitigan and General Santos City’s Leedy Erika Villamonte stamped their class in the 32K centerpiece race of the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia – Davao Leg 3, conquering the out-and-back course from Azuela Cove in Lanang on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Satinitigan broke the tape in 2:03:07, outpacing Noel Cabrera (2:07:42) and Paul James Zafico (2:09:23), who settled for second and third. Villamonte, meanwhile, claimed the women’s crown with a strong 2:39:49 finish, beating Julie Mae Jaylo (2:46:21) and Kara Cortez (2:47:46).

Both champions also topped their age categories—Satinitigan in the men’s 20–24 and Villamonte in the women’s 25–29. Other 32K age-group winners were Yusel Dante (men’s 25–29), Cortez (women’s 30–34), Aljon Sarip (men’s 30–34), and John Joven Pokles (men’s 35–39).

In the half-marathon, Mark Luigi Joyce clocked 1:15:21 to dominate the men’s 21K, followed by Elmer Bartolo of Davao City (1:16:29) and Abdul Hamid Naron (1:19:15). Aslia Hadjiu Nassef reigned in the women’s 21K with a 1:44:19 finish, ahead of Eadgine Olorvida (1:57:20) and Mary Christina Patalinghog (2:07:33).

Over at the 10K, Freithz Cabanig (33:40) edged out Rico Bansilan (33:42) and Sean Rentuma (39:00) in the men’s race, while Rachel Rellin (45:58) led the women’s side with Christine Anne Qui (50:17) and Regine Gultiano (54:59) completing the podium.

The 5K titles went to Gian Heruela in the men’s division and Abegail Mansano in the women’s category.

The Davao leg marked the third stop of the trilogy run series organized by RunRio Inc., with KinetixSports as its local partner. MLSA