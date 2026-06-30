4-K expected as Puma Half Marathon returns to Davao

The Puma Philippine Half Marathon Series will return to Davao City on July 19, reviving its All-City Legacy Medal and expanding partnerships with local running communities as organizers target 4,000 participants.

The Davao race is one of six stops in the Puma Philippine Half Marathon Series 2026, which also includes Iloilo, Cebu, Clark, Cagayan de Oro, and Manila.

Runrio event manager Carlos Dean said the event highlights Davao City's growing role in the country's running scene while helping promote sports tourism.

"We are excited to return to Davao City for the second consecutive year, a testament to the strong support we received from the local running community, our partners, and everyone who helped make last year's event a success," Dean said during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao on June 25.

The race will start at Azuela Cove and pass through Quezon Boulevard and portions of the Davao Coastal Road. Organizers have yet to announce the official gun start, although Runrio races have traditionally begun around 3 a.m.

Participants may register in three categories: the 21-kilometer race for ₱2,300, the 10-kilometer race for ₱1,700, and the 5-kilometer race for ₱1,500, excluding processing and web administration fees.

All participants will receive a Puma race singlet, race bib, finisher's medal, race towel, and drawstring bag. Finishers in the 21-kilometer category will also receive an exclusive Puma finisher's shirt.

The Davao leg will award the top three male and female finishers in each of the three race categories.

Dean said organizers also refreshed this year's race apparel.

"We improved the design of the race singlets and finisher's shirt. They now feature new branding, especially for the Manila leg, so the overall look is different,” Dean said.

Community partnerships

Beyond race day, Runrio has expanded its partnerships with local running groups through a series of community training runs.

"We are also partnering with local running communities through community training runs. We actually held one yesterday with Davao Coastal Roadrunners (DCR). Next week we'll run with the Podium Run Club, then we'll be back with DCR the following week," Dean said.

Participants who join the official training runs will receive a ₱200 discount on their race registration.

Legacy Medal returns

One of this year's highlights is the return of the All-City Legacy Medal, which will be awarded to runners who complete all six race destinations.

The initiative also allows participants who joined last year's inaugural series to complete any remaining race legs and qualify for the medal.

"Since it's now in its second year, we are opening the All-City Legacy Medal for the runners who ran last year who joined in once again for this series to complete. For those runners na example, natakbo na nila lahat ng legs, ang kulang na lang nila is Davao City. So if ever they run the Davao leg this year and ma-complete na yung all six cities, they will now be able to achieve the All-City Legacy Medal (Since this is now the second year, we're opening the All-City Legacy Medal to runners who joined last year's series and are returning to complete it. For example, if a runner has already finished the other five race legs and only has Davao City left, completing the Davao race this year will allow them to earn the All-City Legacy Medal)," Dean said.

Boosting tourism

Dean said the event is expected to attract runners from across the country and overseas, helping promote tourism alongside fitness.

"Our event is not exclusive to Davao runners. It's open to everyone. Last year, we welcomed many foreign participants not only in Manila but also in our provincial legs of the Philippine Half Marathon Series. The event supports and boosts tourism because it promotes not only fitness but also travel," Dean said.

Dean added that running creates connections beyond the finish line.

For Dean, the value of running extends beyond competition.

"Joining runs builds community. It also builds friendships and a network, because running is an experience that is shared with people. It's not just a solo experience, but it can also be done together alongside fellow runners," he said. FRANCES KIM CACHILA/ADDU, SUNSTAR INTERN