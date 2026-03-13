40 Araw ng Dabaw amateur bouts in boxing tournament

The Davao City Amateur Boxing Association (Dcaba) will stage a 40-bout amateur boxing tournament on Saturday, March 14, at the Bolton Elementary School Gym as part of the city’s 89th Araw ng Dabaw sports festivities.

Dcaba official Seth Delos Reyes said during Thursday's (March 13, 2026) Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at the Annex of SM City Davao that the tournament aims to scout and further develop local boxing talent.

Of the 40 scheduled bouts, 30 will feature young fighters who previously competed in the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa), Davao Regional Athletic Association (Davraa), and Batang Pinoy.

“Actually, kini nga event amo ning gi-limit sa Davao City kay ang atong purpose ani kay to develop Davao boxers (This event is limited to Davao City because our goal is to develop Davao boxers),” Delos Reyes said.

Delos Reyes said the matches will also help officials monitor athletes and determine who will represent the city in upcoming competitions.

“Kini siya nga boxing tournament is another stage sa atong pagpili sa selection sa mga boxers nga atong ipadala sa umaabot nga boxing tournament,” he added.

(This boxing tournament is another stage in selecting the boxers we will send to future tournaments.)

Among the competitors is Abdulaziz Aldohaiz of Ateneo de Davao University. Aldohaiz said he discovered that boxing suits him better than his previous sport, adding that he enjoys the discipline and uses it as a positive outlet.

Organizers also underscored that safety remains their top priority. DCABA does not allow fighters younger than 13 to compete.

“We are checking and we are particular sa safety sa mga bata. Below 13 years old, wala namo ginadawat (We closely monitor the children’s safety. We do not accept participants below 13 years old),” Delos Reyes said.

Aside from youth bouts, the event will also feature “team bouts” involving trainees from several local business clubs who have undergone weeks of training in preparation for the matches.

The first bout starts at 1 p.m. Delos Reyes invited the public to watch and support local fighters. Marlon Cotillon/DNSC, SunStar Intern