76ers trade James Harden to Clippers, AP source says

JAMES Harden publicly called his boss a liar and swore he would never again play for the Philadelphia 76ers.

So he won’t — the 10-time All-Star with a history of trade demands only slightly shorter than his signature beard is on the move to his fifth NBA team, chasing his first championship, this time in his native California.

Harden joins Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook to shape a core group of veterans trying to win the Los Angeles Clippers their first NBA title.

Even though the trade is not finalized, Harden arrived in Los Angeles before Tuesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic. He was greeted by owner Steve Ballmer when he arrived at Crypto.Com Arena and then met with his new teammates in the locker room. He hugged Russell Westbrook and Paul George upon seeing them. Harden’s No. 1 blue jersey was ready and waiting for him at his locker. AP