8-year-old Dabawenya wins karate gold in Malaysia

Eight-year-old Dabawenya Veeya Angel Noro Jayan stood on the competition floor in Selangor, Malaysia, surrounded by 14 young karatekas from different countries. It was her first international tournament with both of her parents watching from the stands.

She took a deep breath, performed her kata, and delivered the performance of her young career.

Jayan captured the gold medal in the girls individual kata (8-9 years old) division at the 2nd International Karate Club Championship 2026, outscoring the rest of the field with a composed and precise routine.

"An unexpected and truly unforgettable moment," she said after the competition. "I honestly did not expect this, but I was blessed to become the overall champion."

Her success did not stop there.

Jayan competed in both kata and kumite in her age group, each with 15 participants, and won both events to emerge as the overall champion.

For the young karateka, however, the medals carried a deeper meaning than the victories themselves.

"I was inspired to win for my Dad and Mom," she said. "I wanted them to see my performance in Malaysia, especially because it was their first time watching me compete there. Having my Dad with me during the competition made the experience even more special and meaningful. This victory is for my parents, who inspire me to do my best every time."

Behind her success are years of guidance from her coach, Renshi Cristy Toledo Campomanes, a fifth-degree black belt and founder of Shorin Chi Kan in Davao City.

"He helped me become stronger and brave enough to stand and fight even better players," Jayan said. "Because of his training and belief in me, I learned to trust myself and never give up."

Now, she hopes her journey encourages other children in Davao to pursue the sport.

"Huwag kayong matakot mangarap at magsimula, kahit mahirap sa umpisa (Don't be afraid to dream and take the first step, even if it's difficult at the beginning. Karate is not just about fighting. It's about discipline, respect, and courage. Keep going, don't give up. You can do it," she said. "Ang karate ay hindi lang tungkol sa laban, kundi tungkol sa disiplina, respeto, at lakas ng loob. Patuloy lang, huwag susuko, kaya ninyo 'yan ( Karate is not just about fighting. It's about discipline, respect, and courage. Keep going, don't give up. You can do it)."

At just eight, Jayan is already living the message she hopes to pass on. Casandra D. Payan/Spamast, SunStar Intern