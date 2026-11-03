A bronze that glitters like gold

For Filipino judoka Chino Sy of Davao City, a bronze medal can feel just as precious as gold, especially when it comes after a demanding journey against some of the world's seasoned competitors.

Sy captured bronze in the men's -100-kilogram division of the 2026 Florida Panamerican Open Judo Tour in Gainesville, Florida, giving his bid for a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics a timely boost.

"This bronze feels like a gold medal to me because the journey to get here was really difficult," Sy told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.

The 25-year-old Davao City pride opened his campaign with an emphatic Round of 16 victory over Chile's Gustavo Zepeda, scoring two waza-ari to advance. He followed it up with a quarterfinal win over American Alex Kulyk to secure a place in the semifinals.

His momentum, however, met a formidable challenge in Cuba's Ivan Felipe Silva Morales, a three-time Olympian who eventually claimed the gold medal.

"I fought a three-time Olympian from Cuba in the semifinals," Sy said, recalling the toughest part of his campaign.

The loss sent him to the repechage, where he had to fight for another chance at the podium.

Sy made it count.

He faced American veteran Nathanial Keeve, the 2024 Montreal Panamerican Open gold medalist, in the bronze-medal match. Sy took the lead with a waza-ari at the 2:38 mark and held off his opponent for the remainder of the four-minute contest to seal the victory.

"It was difficult because my opponent was also a veteran player. I scored early, so I had to defend my lead for the rest of the match," Sy said.

The podium finish comes as a welcome bounce-back for the Filipino, who exited in the Round of 16 during his Asian Games debut at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, last month.

More than the medal, however, the Florida campaign gave Sy valuable international experience and crucial world ranking points as he works toward qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.