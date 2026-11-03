A bronze that glitters like gold

For Filipino judoka Chino Sy of Davao City, a bronze medal can feel just as precious as gold, especially when it comes after a demanding journey against some of the world's seasoned competitors.
Sy captured bronze in the men's -100-kilogram division of the 2026 Florida Panamerican Open Judo Tour in Gainesville, Florida, giving his bid for a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics a timely boost.
"This bronze feels like a gold medal to me because the journey to get here was really difficult," Sy told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.
The 25-year-old Davao City pride opened his campaign with an emphatic Round of 16 victory over Chile's Gustavo Zepeda, scoring two waza-ari to advance. He followed it up with a quarterfinal win over American Alex Kulyk to secure a place in the semifinals.
His momentum, however, met a formidable challenge in Cuba's Ivan Felipe Silva Morales, a three-time Olympian who eventually claimed the gold medal.
"I fought a three-time Olympian from Cuba in the semifinals," Sy said, recalling the toughest part of his campaign.
The loss sent him to the repechage, where he had to fight for another chance at the podium.
Sy made it count.
He faced American veteran Nathanial Keeve, the 2024 Montreal Panamerican Open gold medalist, in the bronze-medal match. Sy took the lead with a waza-ari at the 2:38 mark and held off his opponent for the remainder of the four-minute contest to seal the victory.
"It was difficult because my opponent was also a veteran player. I scored early, so I had to defend my lead for the rest of the match," Sy said.
The podium finish comes as a welcome bounce-back for the Filipino, who exited in the Round of 16 during his Asian Games debut at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, last month.
More than the medal, however, the Florida campaign gave Sy valuable international experience and crucial world ranking points as he works toward qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The tournament provides judokas an opportunity to accumulate ranking points in the Olympic qualification race, making every international appearance and strong finish important.
Sy's family celebrated the achievement, with his mother, Janet Sy, expressing pride in the sacrifices and determination behind her son's international campaign.
"Watching your hard work, sacrifices and relentless drive pay off on the international stage fills us with so much pride," she wrote in a Facebook post, thanking everyone who continues to support, pray for and cheer on Chino and the team.
His father, Paolo Tancontian, also congratulated his son, highlighting his recovery through the repechage and victory over Keeve to secure the bronze.
"Thank you for bringing honor to the country and representing the Philippine flag with pride on the international stage," he wrote.
Chino was accompanied to the competition by his uncle and coach, Ace Larida, who also brought fellow Filipino judoka, Jayvee Ferrer.
Sy credited the support and opportunities extended to him, including assistance from Philippine Olympic Committee President Bambol Tolentino, in helping Filipino athletes compete on the international stage.
With another competition just around the corner, Sy is determined to build on his Florida performance rather than dwell on the result.
"Hopefully, I can deliver another good performance and a good result to keep the momentum going," he said.
For now, Sy plans to make the most of a short break to rest and train, keeping his conditioning in check as he prepares for his next challenge.
He will return to the mat at the 2026 Montreal Panamerican Open in Canada on Nov. 7-8, hoping to carry the confidence from his Florida podium finish into another strong performance.
The road to Los Angeles is still long, but Sy is taking it one tournament at a time. And if his hard-earned bronze in Florida is any indication, he is determined to keep pushing until he gets closer to that Olympic dream. MLSA