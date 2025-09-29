A partner in every athlete's journey

For three decades, SunStar Davao has done more than report scores and publish results. It has walked alongside Davao and Mindanao athletes—chronicling their first wins, cheering them through setbacks, and celebrating when they carried the region’s pride onto national and international stages.
From neighborhood courts and campus gyms to Olympic rings and world arenas, the newspaper has been a constant: telling stories that made young dreamers believe their journeys mattered.
Nesthy Petecio: From unknown to Olympian
Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio says SunStar Davao has been with her from the very beginning of her career, long before the medals and the fame.
“SunStar Davao, dako jud kaayo sya naging part sa akoa pagiging athlete (SunStar Davao has been such a big part of my journey as an athlete),” she said.
She recalled how the paper paid attention to her story even when she was still unknown.
“Ilado man ka o dili, naa na ang SunStar Davao naga-support. Mao na ang pinaka the best (Even before I became known, they were already supporting and covering my journey, that's the best part)," she said.
Her rise from a little-known boxer in Davao to world champion and Olympic medalist, she said, was built on a community that believed in her long before the cameras came. She thanked the writer and the paper for backing not just her but many athletes in Davao.
Rowelyn Joy Acedo: Inspiring beyond borders
Chess arena grand master Rowelyn Joy Acedo, now based in Dubai, credits SunStar Davao for amplifying her story when she was just starting.
“Your write-ups inspired me to work harder and helped my accomplishments reach a wider audience,” she said. “I’m glad I was able to motivate fellow athletes, too. I sincerely wish SunStar continues to celebrate athletes so more stories of perseverance inspire the next generation.”
Tancontian family: Generations of support
For former SEA Games and Arafura Games judo champion and Pilipinas Sambo Federation president Paolo Tancontian, SunStar Davao’s role is generational.
“I remember my prime years as an athlete being chronicled by SunStar,” he shared. “Now I see my kids, Sydney and Chino, also getting the same coverage. SunStar has been a constant presence in our lives."
Sonny Wagdos: Running with community ride
National track standout Sonny Wagdos, a SEA Games medalist, grew up seeing his name in SunStar.
“It’s more than a newspaper, it’s a companion,” he said in the vernacular. “From my days as a varsity student at UM to the national team, SunStar’s coverage motivated me to keep striving. Through its pages, I saw our community’s heartbeat.”
Rising stars in the pool
Young athletes echo the same gratitude. Swimmers Paolo Miguel Labanon, Ivo Nikolai Enot, and Liaa Margarette Amoguis—multi-gold medalists in Palaro, Batang Pinoy, Uaap, and BIMP-Eaga Games—say SunStar Davao gave them visibility and connection to their roots.
“It makes us athletes feel seen and recognized,” said Labanon. “You’ve always been our cheerleader.”
Enot added, “SunStar keeps me connected to home and reminds me to carry Davao’s pride wherever I compete.”
For Amoguis, SunStar’s support “encourages future generations to dream big and work hard.”
More voices, shared gratitude
From chess national master Samantha Umayan, who recalls SunStar Davao highlighting her achievements since childhood, to bowler Tessa Diane Lim, now competing in Canada but still drawing pride from Davao’s coverage, the message is clear: the paper’s impact goes far beyond clippings.
Even coaches like Rachelle “Ching” delos Reyes, once part of the national women’s football team, say SunStar Davao’s stories marked their journey from player to mentor.
“Thank you for being part of our lives dati pa tong time na nagadula pa ko til now na coach na ko. You’ve celebrated with us (Thank you for being part of our lives, from the time I was still playing until now that I’m already a coach. You’ve celebrated with us along the way),” she said.
The newsroom as a teammate
SunStar Davao’s sports pages prove that every athlete’s journey counts, whether it’s an Olympian waving the Philippine flag or a young swimmer chasing their first medal.
As it marks 30 years, athletes across generations say the same thing: SunStar Davao is more than a chronicler of wins. It’s a teammate, a supporter, and a bridge that connects Dabawenyos to the spirit of sports.
On every court, track, ring, and pool, the message is clear: we see you, we believe in you, and we’re cheering you on. MLSA