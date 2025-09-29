A partner in every athlete's journey

Nesthy Petecio: From unknown to Olympian

Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio says SunStar Davao has been with her from the very beginning of her career, long before the medals and the fame.

“SunStar Davao, dako jud kaayo sya naging part sa akoa pagiging athlete (SunStar Davao has been such a big part of my journey as an athlete),” she said.

She recalled how the paper paid attention to her story even when she was still unknown.

“Ilado man ka o dili, naa na ang SunStar Davao naga-support. Mao na ang pinaka the best (Even before I became known, they were already supporting and covering my journey, that's the best part)," she said.

Her rise from a little-known boxer in Davao to world champion and Olympic medalist, she said, was built on a community that believed in her long before the cameras came. She thanked the writer and the paper for backing not just her but many athletes in Davao.