A quick guide to the 11 competing divisions of the 2026 DAVRAA Meet

Davao Occidental Crusaders — fueled by pride

Representing Davao Occidental, 834 athletes trained through rigorous school-based and centralized programs supported by local governments. Division coordinator Venancio Lumen said the Crusaders aim to surpass last year’s medal haul and elevate their ranking through disciplined preparation and determination.

One meet, many dreams

From powerhouse divisions chasing titles to rising teams seeking breakthroughs, the 2026 Davraa Meet brings together more than athletes—it gathers communities, mentors, and families united by sport. Across tracks, courts, rings, and mats, each delegation arrives with a different strategy but the same mission: compete with pride, grow through challenge, and prove that regional sport remains a training ground for champions in both skill and character.



SunStar Davao, as an official media partner, brings the 2026 Davraa Meet closer to readers through dedicated coverage made possible by strong government partners Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Panabo City. MLSA