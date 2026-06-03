A silver and so much more

The Davao Eagles fell short of a second straight championship Saturday, May 30, but their silver-medal finish at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur underscored the lasting impact of a program that has grown far beyond wins and losses.

Calabarzon dethroned the defending champions, 79-62, in the secondary boys basketball finals, ending Davao Region’s title defense and handing the Eagles their lone defeat over the past two seasons.

Despite the loss, the Eagles completed another remarkable campaign, battling through one of the toughest fields in the country and returning to the championship stage a year after capturing Davao Region’s first-ever Palarong Pambansa secondary boys basketball crown.

The Eagles reached the gold-medal match with victories over Ilocos Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and the National Capital Region.

For head coach Jess Linus Evangelio, the silver medal did little to diminish his pride in a team that spent two years establishing itself among the nation’s elite schoolboy basketball programs.

“I’m very proud of my team,” Evangelio said after the championship game. “We were champions last year. This year, we reached the finals again. We lost in the championship game, but I’m very proud of this team.”

The coach reflected on what was likely the final game together for many members of the squad.

“This is our last game together,” he said. “Some are going to Manila. Some are going to other schools. I’m very proud of the two years we’ve been together in the Palarong Pambansa.”

That next chapter is already beginning for several Eagles.

Five members of Davao’s starting unit — Rene Clert Baterbonia, Macky Peligrino, Rhysus Bajenting, JM Sanoria, and Matt Cayetano — are set to continue their basketball careers with the men’s basketball program of Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles, one of the country’s most respected collegiate teams.

Their recruitment highlights one of the program’s greatest achievements: transforming success on the court into life-changing opportunities for young athletes.

In a social media post after the finals, Evangelio noted that the Eagles lost only one game across two seasons of competition, from unit and city qualifiers to regional tournaments and the Palarong Pambansa itself.

“One Gold. One Silver. One loss in two seasons,” Evangelio wrote.

Yet the veteran coach believes the team’s legacy will be measured by more than medals.

“Many of our players have gained valuable exposure and earned opportunities to be seen by, train with, and become part of some of the biggest basketball programs and teams in Manila,” he wrote.

“For me, that is one of the greatest victories of all.”

Evangelio said the mission of the program has never centered solely on championships.

“It has always been about developing young athletes, opening doors and helping them take the next step toward their dreams,” he said.

Faith also shaped the coach’s outlook after the defeat.

“I know that the Lord has a plan for us,” Evangelio said. “Just trust the Lord. He has plans for you.”

For many of the players, the silver medal represented the culmination of years of sacrifice, perseverance, and brotherhood.

Last year’s Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player, Rene Clert Baterbonia, described representing Davao Region as one of the greatest honors of his life.

“Representing Davao Region on the national stage was an honor that I will always carry with pride,” Baterbonia wrote in a social media post. “This journey was never just about medals. It was about growth, friendships, lessons, and the people I met along the way.”

Matt Cayetano echoed that sentiment.

“We may have fallen short of our goal of going back-to-back, but I have no regrets,” he wrote. “We gave everything we had, fought until the end, and created memories that mean far more than any medal ever could.”

Perhaps no story embodied the Eagles’ journey more than that of Aeron Lloyd Luague.

Two years ago, Luague said he had no school and spent months attending tryouts while chasing an opportunity to continue playing basketball. He eventually found a home at Ateneo de Davao University and worked his way into one of the country’s top high school programs.

“What once felt impossible slowly became reality,” Luague wrote. “Every training session, every challenge, every victory, and every setback helped shape me into a stronger athlete and person.”

From representing Davao Region to earning opportunities to compete on bigger stages, Luague said the experience changed his life.

“We may not have gotten the fairytale ending of the season, but we know that one loss does not define us,” he wrote. “We gave it our all. We fought with pride and honor until the final buzzer, and for that, I am forever proud of this brotherhood.”

The final score ended Davao’s reign as national champion, but it could not erase what the Eagles accomplished during a historic two-year run.

Last year, they delivered Davao Region’s first-ever secondary boys basketball title. This year, they returned to the finals and brought home silver while opening new pathways for teammates whose basketball journeys are only beginning.

The championship trophy may belong to Calabarzon, but the Eagles leave Agusan del Sur with something equally meaningful — a legacy built on excellence, resilience, and opportunity.

For a team that produced one gold medal, one silver medal, and only one loss in two seasons, the story will be remembered not only for the banners it raised but also for the dreams it helped launch. MLSA