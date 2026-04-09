AAK Davao eyes strong World Youth appearance

The Association for the Advancement of Karatedo (AAK) Davao is set to compete in the Karate World Youth Championships on May 14–17, 2026, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, marking the first time the Philippines will host the international tournament.

Head coach Rommel C. Tan said the team will send 10 athletes from Davao City to the competition, which is expected to draw around 3,000 participants from 96 countries.

Tan said preparations are on track, with the team training daily after competing in the National Karate Championships in Tagaytay City on March 6–8, where AAK Davao placed 10th overall among 86 teams.

“In the youth league, the expectation is simple: do your best. Even if you lose, as long as you improve, that’s what matters,” Tan said.

National medalists Hannah Erika M. Señedo (gold) and her twin sister Cloe Marie (bronze), and Hailey Dominique H. So (bronze) shared mixed emotions as they prepare for the tournament.

Cloe said she feels overwhelmed by expectations from coaches, teammates, and family.

“They are expecting something, as I've been competing since I was a kid,” Cloe said.

Hannah echoed the pressure, saying it pushes her to give her all in training.

“ It's really overwhelming because you have to really do your best in training if you really want that medal, you have to give your best, your all to get it,” Hannah said.

Hailey, meanwhile, said she feels excited and focused on improving her performance.

Despite aiming for medals, the karatekas said they remain focused on growth and experience.

“Expectation during the tournament is winning a medal, right? But for me, it's not really about the medal, but it's about the process or my progress as an athlete. I want to see improvements in my game. From past tournaments, I was a bit disappointed in my place, so I want to do better,” Cloe said.

Hannah said she hopes to win but values the opportunity to gain experience in her first World Youth League appearance.

“I'm very nervous because of the pressure and expectations, and this is my first time to play for my country in the youth league,” Hannah said.

Hailey said she expects to perform better than in previous tournaments.

The athletes highlighted the importance of mindset and self-belief as they head into the international stage.

Cloe said she aims to stay confident and trust the years of training she has put in, focusing on giving her best without putting herself down.

Hannah, for her part, said she is treating the tournament as a valuable learning experience and an opportunity for exposure in her first major international competition, while remaining open to the possibility of winning.

Meanwhile, Hailey said she plans to focus on doing her best and enjoying the competition without added pressure.

AAK Davao continues its preparations and aims to perform well while making the most of the experience on the world stage.