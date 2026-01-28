AAK Davao gears up for big karate year

The Association for the Advancement of Karate-Davao Branch (AAK Davao) is ramping up training as it prepares athletes for a busy year of competitions, starting with the National Karate Championships and National Team Selection from March 5 to 9, 2026, in Tagaytay City.

AAK Davao head coach Rommel Tan, in an interview with SunStar Davao, said the championships will decide which athletes will represent the Philippines in international competitions across all age groups. For AAK Davao, the event is a top priority as its karatekas aim to secure spots on the national team.

Back home, the club will host a major regional tournament on March 28 in Davao City, organized by Karate Pilipinas Region 11 under AAK Davao’s leadership. The event is expected to draw top athletes from across the region.

Looking ahead to May, AAK Davao will turn its focus to the international stage when the Philippines hosts the Youth League, a global championship for under-17 athletes, at the Mall of Asia Arena. The competition is projected to bring together more than 3,000 athletes from roughly 100 countries, marking one of the largest karate events ever held in the country.

AK Davao officials say training never stops, even in the off-season, to keep athletes competition-ready. The club continues to nurture young talent, helping student-athletes balance rigorous training with academic responsibilities.

The Davao City Karate Team showcased its rising strength last September, finishing second overall at Batang Pinoy in General Santos City. Officials say that sustained support from parents, the city government, and private sponsors is critical to continuing this momentum and achieving international success.

Training sessions at the club’s gym follow structured schedules, emphasizing discipline, consistent practice, and strict adherence to coaches’ guidance. While education remains a priority, AAK Davao believes strong time management and focus help athletes excel both in the dojo and in the classroom. Daryl Banigued, SunStar intern/NDDU