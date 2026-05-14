ADC, Enderun arrange blockbuster PFF Futsaliga final

MANILA - Azkals Development Club and Enderun Colleges arranged a championship showdown in the inaugural PFF Futsaliga Men’s Division presented by the Philippine Sports Commission after winning their semifinal matches at the Philsports Arena.

ADC remained unbeaten in the tournament after overpowering the University of Asia and the Pacific, 7-2, to secure a spot in the Men’s Cup Final.

Christian Gabriel Vendiola led ADC with two goals as the squad showcased its attacking depth and composure under pressure.

Former Philippine men’s national team captain and ADC playing coach Stephan Schröck credited UA&P for putting up a tough challenge while stressing the team’s focus heading into the final.

“They gave us a good fight. We’re so happy we could make it to the finals,” Schröck said.

“So far we have prepared very well for the games, and obviously in the final everything can happen, but we will make sure that we will be prepared,” he added.

Awaiting ADC in the final is Enderun Colleges, which cruised past Philippine Women’s University, 9-2, in the other semifinal to book its place in the title match on May 17.

The Titans controlled the match from the opening whistle behind a four-goal performance from Theo Appiah, who moved into a share of the tournament’s Golden Boot lead.

“It has been a great battle since the beginning of the group stages,” Appiah said. “Now that we are heading to the finals, all we need to do is stay focused and consistent.”

Enderun veteran Dominic Tom said leadership and teamwork played key roles in the Titans’ run to the final.

“Of course, the first goal for the team is always to win. My role in this team is to lead and guide my rookies and teammates just to secure that win,” Tom said.

The final also sets up a rematch after ADC defeated Enderun earlier in the tournament.

“We are ready for them,” Appiah said. “During our first game, we lost against them, so now that we are going to meet them in the finals, we are fully prepared.”

Tom also emphasized discipline and trust within the squad heading into the championship match.

“It’s always about preparation,” Tom said. “Making sure the team stays focused until the last tournament, listening to the coaches’ instructions, and trusting each other. Hopefully, eventually, we’ll get the championship.”

In the Men’s Plate semifinals, Tondo FC advanced to the final after crushing Sporting QC, 14-1, despite fielding only six players.

With injured star MJ Libre sidelined, EJ Esquilona stepped up with five goals to power Tondo FC’s dominant attack.

Joining Tondo in the Plate Final is PUP Radicals, which routed the University of Makati, 7-1, behind a brace from Sean Gabriel Tarrobal.

The inaugural PFF Futsaliga Men’s Cup Final is set for Sunday at Philsports Arena. Admission is free, while livestream coverage will be available through the Philippine Football Federation YouTube channel. PR