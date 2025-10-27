AdDU bags golds in UniGames 2025

Ateneo de Davao University student-athletes made their presence felt at the 26th University Games (UniGames) held from October 24 to 30 in Negros Occidental, bringing home medals from both taekwondo and athletics.

In taekwondo poomsae, first-year AB Psychology student Haione Audrey Cambronero delivered a golden performance, capturing two gold medals in the individual women’s and mixed pair events. Her partner, first-year BS Accountancy student Isaiah Campos, shared the mixed pair gold and finished fourth in the individual men’s category.

Meanwhile, Zoe Reyes, a second-year BS Chemical Engineering student, fought her way to a bronze medal in the taekwondo sparring kyurogi finweight category, showing remarkable grit and calm under pressure in a tightly contested division.

On the track, fourth-year BS Computer Science student R-Man Cabangbang blazed to gold in the 400-meter dash and claimed silver in both the 100- and 200-meter sprints, emerging as one of the meet’s top performers.

The Blue Knights’ performance reflected not only athletic excellence but also the faith, discipline, and resilience that define the Ateneo spirit—competing with heart and purpose to inspire others. MARK PAUL SAMANTE