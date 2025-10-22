Sports

AdDU Blue Knights depart for UniGames

BACOLOD-BOUND. Members of the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) Blue Knights delegation pose for a photo at the Davao International Airport before their flight to Bacolod City for the 2025 Philippine University Games (UniGames), set for October 24–30.
BACOLOD-BOUND. Members of the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) Blue Knights delegation pose for a photo at the Davao International Airport before their flight to Bacolod City for the 2025 Philippine University Games (UniGames), set for October 24–30.ADDU ATHLETICS-COLLEGE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK PHOTO
Published on

The Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) delegation departed for Bacolod City on Wednesday, October 22, to participate in the 2025 Philippine University Games (UniGames), scheduled from October 24 to 30.

The Blue Knights are fielding teams in women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s taekwondo (poomsae), and men’s athletics (sprint).

More than 40 universities and colleges are joining this year’s UniGames, including fellow Davao schools Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) and the University of Mindanao (UM).

Top University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) teams such as the University of the Philippines (UP), National University (NU), and De La Salle University (DLSU) are also expected to raise the level of competition.

Now in its 26th season, the UniGames returns to the City of Smiles, with the Negros Occidental Provincial Government leading the hosting and the Bacolod City Government partnering to bring together student-athletes from across the country for a week of spirited competition and camaraderie. MLSA

Ateneo de Davao University
Addu
Blue Knights
UniGames
participate
2025 Philippine University Games

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph