AdDU Blue Knights depart for UniGames

The Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) delegation departed for Bacolod City on Wednesday, October 22, to participate in the 2025 Philippine University Games (UniGames), scheduled from October 24 to 30.

The Blue Knights are fielding teams in women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s taekwondo (poomsae), and men’s athletics (sprint).

More than 40 universities and colleges are joining this year’s UniGames, including fellow Davao schools Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) and the University of Mindanao (UM).

Top University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) teams such as the University of the Philippines (UP), National University (NU), and De La Salle University (DLSU) are also expected to raise the level of competition.

Now in its 26th season, the UniGames returns to the City of Smiles, with the Negros Occidental Provincial Government leading the hosting and the Bacolod City Government partnering to bring together student-athletes from across the country for a week of spirited competition and camaraderie. MLSA