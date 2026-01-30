AdDU boys ready for Davraa Meet

The Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) secondary boys basketball varsity team is preparing to defend Davao City’s title at the upcoming Davraa Meet 2026, set for February 22–28 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, following a breakthrough year.

Under Coach Jess Linus Evangelio, the squad made history last year by winning its first-ever national title at the Palarong Pambansa. That gold-medal performance earned them a spot at the Asean Schools Games, where they topped the podium again, defeating Malaysia in the finals.

Evangelio underscored composure and consistency. “Wala nako gina pressure ang team na mag huna-huna I defend ang title (We focus on one game at a time. I don’t pressure the team to think about defending titles),” he told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview, noting that daily training remains the key to success.

To strengthen the roster, Ateneo de Davao SHS added three players from other schools. The team follows an intensive six-day-a-week schedule, with four-hour sessions that include one hour each of strength and conditioning, individual skill development, and two hours of team systems work.

The team also faces older, more experienced opponents in local leagues to prepare for the physical demands of high-level competition.

Evangelio credits the program’s success to hard work and discipline, not luck.

Before last year’s Palarong Pambansa, the team trained six hours a day, seven days a week for two straight months.

“Wala man jud secret sa basketball kundi kugi lang gyud (There’s no secret in basketball—only hard work)," he added.

The veteran coach continues to push his players to improve individually and as a team while keeping their focus simple. “We work on improving every day, and when game time comes, that preparation gives us the edge,” he added in the vernacular. Daryl Banigued Intern