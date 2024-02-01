AdDU wins Dacs 2024 Sportsfest secondary girls futsal gold medal

The Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) secured the gold medal in the Davao Association of Catholic Schools (Dacs) 2024 Sportsfest secondary girls futsal tournament by defeating Holy Cross College of Calinan (HCCC) twice at the Fr. Martinez Sports Complex, AdDU Matina campus over the weekend.

In their initial clash, AdDU Blue Knights dominated with an 8-0 shutout win over HCCC, following it up with another 7-1 victory in the second game.

Coach Rachelle "Ching" delos Reyes expressed pride in her team's feat.

"Winning and playing in Dacs provided valuable futsal experience for our players. Among 12 members, only three had previous Dcaa Meet exposure, while the rest are first-timers in Dacs and futsal," Delos Reyes told SunStar Davao on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

According to her, the Blue Knights futsal girls team comprised students from different schools who recently transitioned to futsal from a football background.

The Dacs sportsfest marked their return to competitive play after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seasoned coach said, "I'm focusing on refining their ball touches, including coordination, agility, speed, especially ball retention and quick decision-making. Futsal is a fast-paced game that demands endurance."

Starting from the basics again made the process particularly demanding.

The lady Blue Knights will advance to the upcoming Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2024.

Delos Reyes acknowledged the uphill battle ahead, given the limited preparation time due to school activities.

However, she expressed confidence in the commitment of the available players to learn and contribute to the team's success.

The AdDU futsal team was bannered by Wilsheen Yka Ampin, Mheriane Badilla, Jilliana Dagpin, Hillary Amber Estillore, Princess Juan, Harlen Militar, Emerlyn Gail Paciente, Isabella Mari Rendon, Rean Redido, Isabelle Taojo, Maleah Kharyll Paglas, and Minerva Evasco.

Michelle Alfeche-Javellana was assistant coach. MLSA