Aguila bags silver in AYG taekwondo opener

MANAMA, Bahrain – Kristen Ambriel Aguila kicked off the Philippine taekwondo team’s campaign with a silver medal finish in the 3rd Asian Youth Games here on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The 15-year-old Filipina fell short against her taller Iranian counterpart in Zeinab Shahriari, 8.86-8.60, in the gold medal match at the Exhibition World Bahrain Hall 2 to settle for the runner-up finish in the girls’ individual recognized poomsae.

Earlier, Aguila rallied back for a close 8.52-8.51 victory over Yuqi Li of China in the semifinals.

Winner of two gold medals in the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Youth League in Wuxi, China, last year, the Filipina reached the medal round by beating Datkaiym Aibekova of Kyrgyzstan in the quarterfinals, 8.44-8.14.

She began he campaign with a win over Suha Rayefa Syeed of Bangladesh in the round of 16 (8.51-8.39)

In all, taekwondo has already produced three medals in the country’s participation in the meet, including a gold by Pauline Lopez in the 2013 edition in Nanjing, China. The other was also a silver medal by Francis Aaron Agojo, likewise in Nanjing.

Not as fortunate was Caleb Angelo Calde, who bowed against Iranian Behdad Naghiee in the quarterfinals of the boys’ individual recognised poomsae, 8.51-8.39.

Also bowing out was the tandem of Alfonzo Gabriel Tormon and Angel Lyn Yvainne Dacanay in the quarterfinals of the Mixed Pair Recognized Poomsae against the Thai pair of Suchanang Injang and Nitikon Yimprasert, 8.5000-8.4300.

Former World Taekwondo Poomsae champion Rani Ann Ortega Lagman serves as coach of the team. PR