THE Airmen soared past the Navymen in straight sets to capture the men’s volleyball title in the inaugural Philippine Sports Commission-Armed Forces of the Philippines (PSC-AFP) Philippine Uniformed Services as One (PUSO) Sportsfest at the Philsports Arena on Wednesday.

The Air Force squad defeated the Navy, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20, to claim the gold medal.

The Army volleyball team, however, prevented an Air Force sweep, beating the Air Force women in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20, to secure the women’s volleyball crown in the meet jointly organized by the PSC and AFP.

The Army campaigners swept the Firefighters, 25-21, 25-13, 25-21, to take the men’s bronze medal. The Seawomen also claimed bronze in the women’s division after outlasting the Policewomen in a five-set thriller, 25-23, 28-26, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13.

Meanwhile, at Montano Field in Cavite City, the Army batters defeated the Air Force, 4-2, to capture the men’s softball title.

The Seamen completed the medal standings with a 6-2 victory over the Coast Guard to claim the bronze medal. PR