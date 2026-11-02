Ajido settles for fifth in 100m butterfly

DAKAR — Jamesray Mishael Ajido finished fifth in the men’s 100-meter butterfly at the 4th Youth Olympic Games on Sunday, falling short of the podium despite improving his time from the morning heats.

Facing competitors who were a head or more taller, Ajido clocked 55.16 seconds in the final, improving on his qualifying time, which placed him seventh. However, the performance was not enough for the decorated Asian junior swimmer to secure a medal.

Egypt’s Ali Sain dominated the final, clocking 53.96 seconds to better his heats performance and claim the gold medal at the Complexe Tour de l’Œuf pool.

Serbia’s Aleksej Kalan finished second, 0.65 second behind Sain, while Slovakia’s Marias Kristof took bronze, another 0.05 second back.

India’s Tirthank Pegun finished fourth in 54.98 seconds.

A disappointed Ajido, the only Southeast Asian swimmer in the final, declined to speak to reporters in the mixed zone. He will get another chance to compete when he sees action in the 50-meter freestyle and butterfly events on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino swimmer Riannah Chantelle Coleman is scheduled to compete in the second of two heats in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke at 11:02 a.m. Monday (Senegal time).

The nine-member Philippine team competing in the Youth Olympics receives support from the Philippine Sports Commission. PR