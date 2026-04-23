Aktibo Dabawenyo 2026 summer clinics roll out

The Aktibo Dabawenyo program, in partnership with the Davao City Sports Development Division, has launched a series of grassroots summer sports clinics across six barangays, targeting young athletes aged 8 to 16.

The program offers training in five sports—basketball, futsal, kurash, judo, and water-based disciplines such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and dragon boat racing—covering two barangays each in the city’s three districts.

“We have two barangays for each district - Talomo, Catalunan Grande, Calinan, Mintal, Buhangin, and Indangan,” said Irene Lumanas, Aktibo Dabawenyo summer clinic program head, during Thursday's (April 16) Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum.

The program opened with a basketball clinic on April 7 and 8 in Barangay Sirib, drawing strong participation from young athletes. Accredited coaches, in partnership with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, led hands-on sessions focused on fundamentals such as ball handling, shooting, and teamwork.

Organizers said the clinics aim to build discipline, confidence, and overall fitness while sharpening technical skills and sportsmanship among participants.

Futsal sessions are ongoing in multiple barangays across the three districts, with training scheduled every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. until May 29. Venues include Catalunan Grande Elementary School, NHA Bangkal Phase 2 Covered Court in Talomo, Sto. Rosario Court in Buhangin, Barangay Indangan Gymnasium, and facilities in Calinan and Mintal.

A mini-tournament is set on May 30–31, bringing together participants from the six barangays.

Launched in August 2020 as an online fitness initiative, Aktibo Dabawenyo has evolved into a full-scale grassroots sports development program. By 2023, it expanded to on-ground clinics through partnerships with local sports organizations.

The program aims to identify and develop athletes who can represent Davao City in competitions such as Batang Pinoy and other national events. Vin Gallardo DNSC/Sunstar Davao Intern