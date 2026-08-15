Alas Girls chase strong FIVB U17 worlds finish

SANTIAGO, Chile — Alas Pilipinas begins its playoff campaign for ninth to 16th place Friday as the Philippine girls seek to extend their breakthrough run at the FIVB Volleyball Girls U17 World Championship.

After making history at the satellite venues in Liceo Mixto in San Felipe and Los Andes, the Alas Girls return to action at Parque Estadio Nacional in the capital after a much-needed break.

Japan, one of Asia’s volleyball powerhouses, awaits the Philippines in its first classification match.

Supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Asics, Alas Pilipinas will battle for a top-16 finish after missing the quarterfinals with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 loss to Korea.

The Philippine squad went 2-3 in pool play, scoring four-set victories over world No. 8 Mexico and No. 20 Tunisia.

The team’s remaining players — Jhaynna Love Bulandres, Megan Hernandez, Taj Arkhea Teves, Resty Jane Olaguir, Jhenica Sadia, Jello Andrea Mauricio and Frances Dianne Ramos — hope to make the most of the final matches and build on the team’s breakthrough campaign.

Mauricio, one of the youngest players on the roster at 14, said the team remains determined to finish strong despite falling out of medal contention.

“We will give it everything we have and do our best for the team,” said Mauricio, an opposite hitter from San Felipe Neri Catholic School.

Ramos, 15, a Palarong Pambansa product like Mauricio, has embraced her role as libero and the chance to contribute to the team.

“We’re proud to have this opportunity, and we’re proud that we can contribute to the team, even in small ways,” Ramos said.

The other teams in the ninth-to-16th classification are Peru, Argentina, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Poland.

The quarterfinals feature the United States against Italy, China against Croatia, Chinese Taipei against Thailand, and Turkiye against Korea.

Brazil, Mexico, Spain and Tunisia will compete for 17th to 20th place, while Egypt, Puerto Rico, Chile and Algeria will battle for 21st to 24th.