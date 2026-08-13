Alas Girls make Round of 16

The odds favored Alas Pilipinas Girls, and the Filipinas made the most of their chance.

Needing only to reach the fifth set to secure a spot in the Round of 16 of the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U17 World Championship, the Philippines did just that after battling Venezuela before falling 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 19-25, 15-11 on Wednesday in San Felipe, Chile.

The result guaranteed the Philippines its best finish in the biennial tournament, which is only in its second edition. The Filipinas did not compete in the inaugural staging in Lima, Peru.

Down two sets, Caera Celis and Xyz Ellen Rayco sparked the Philippines’ comeback. They combined for 15 points in the third set as the Nationals pulled one back, then carried the momentum into the fourth to force a decider.

The Filipinas eventually dropped the fifth set, but by then they had secured their place in the knockout round.

Celis finished with 24 points, while Rayco added 19.

The Philippines will next travel to Los Andes, about 17 kilometers from San Felipe, for a Round of 16 clash against South Korea, which swept all five matches to top Pool D.

The Filipinas finished tied with Mexico for fourth in Pool B at 2-3. Mexico secured a 25-19, 25-17, 27-25 victory over Tunisia, also finishing 2-3.

The Philippines, however, claimed the final Round of 16 spot on tiebreak points, 7-6.

The five-set loss to Venezuela proved crucial. Under the tournament rules, a five-set win earns two points, while a five-set loss earns one.

Alas, coach Edwin Leyva said the team showed growth despite limited preparation.

“China is clearly on a different level. But against the rest of the pool, I believed we had a chance, if only we had more time to train and gel. Still, they’ve matured a lot playing matches at this level,” Leyva said. PR