Alas Girls sweep Tunisia for 2nd win

SAN FELIPE, Chile — Alas Pilipinas moved closer to the Round of 16 at the FIVB Volleyball Girls U17 World Championship after sweeping Tunisia, 27-25, 25-19, 25-16, on Saturday, August 9.

Xyz Rayco and Resty Olaguir rediscovered their connection as the Philippines improved to 2-1 in Pool B following its second straight victory.

The Alas Pilipinas Girls earned their place in the world championship through last year’s Asian Women’s U16 Championship in Jordan. After opening the tournament with a loss to defending champion China, the Philippines has bounced back with wins over higher-ranked opponents No. 8 Mexico and No. 20 Tunisia.

World No. 25 Alas Pilipinas now sits second in Pool B behind China, with two matches left in the preliminary round. The top four teams advance to the Round of 16.

With Olaguir running the offense, Rayco found the openings that had eluded her in the first two matches.

“It feels different when she sets me the ball, it feels like I can really kill it,” Rayco said. “Of course, I’ll work hard to be able to play my best whoever I share the court with.”

The 16-year-old Rayco, who emerged as the Philippines’ top offensive threat at the Asian U16 championship in Jordan, finished with 13 points on 12 attacks and a block. She scored two of Alas Pilipinas’ final three points to close out a tight opening set.

“I’m happy because everyone contributed. I’m also happy with my game because I was able to show how I really play. I’m satisfied even though I made mistakes because I was able to bounce back and show who I am as a player,” Rayco said.

“The past two days, I didn’t feel like I was playing the right way. I felt like I played poorly. My teammates said it was fine, but I wasn’t satisfied, so today I really wanted to bounce back. I’ll keep this going.”

Olaguir said she did not expect to share the court with Irish Mahinay, who started at setter, but the Ateneo standout stepped in and settled the offense when Alas Pilipinas struggled late in the opening set.

“I’m happy I got in and contributed. I think I’m slowly getting back to the way I really play,” Olaguir said.

“There are still a lot of things I need to work on. I hope this continues and that I don’t let my emotions get the better of me.”

Caera Celis continued her strong tournament and led Alas Pilipinas in scoring for the third consecutive match, finishing with 15 points on 13 attacks and two blocks.

Sharina Rhyza Lleses added 10 points, all from attacks, as the Philippines tightened its grip on second place in the pool.

Alas Pilipinas returns to action after Sunday’s tournament break against world No. 6 Peru on Monday before closing pool play against No. 12 Venezuela on Tuesday.

Gabriela Ayala Torres led Tunisia with 15 points. PR