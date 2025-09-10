Alas Pilipinas young guns provide energy, determination

Alas Pilipinas is in potentially strong hands with the young guns providing energy and determination to step up for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of playing in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship that starts Friday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Italian coach Angiolino Frigoni put his trust in younger players from the Uaap, Michaelo “Buds” Buddin, Jade Disquitado, Louie Ramirez, and Eco Adajar, as well as Josh Ybañez, Leo Ordiales and Peng Taguibolos, and Louie Ramirez, representing the NCAA as a two-time MVP out of the University of Perpetual Help, to prove that the future is bright for Philippine volleyball.

For the 25-year-old Ramirez, who has shown versatility at Alas as an outside or opposite hitter, he is also carrying the pride of the NCAA if he makes it to the final roster and debuts on opening day against Tunisia at 7 p.m. after an electrifying kick-off ceremony featuring K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR and Cebuana singer-songwriter Karencitta.

"I'm proud that wherever I go, I still carry the NCAA with me. It means a lot to come from there,” said Ramirez, who is now playing for Cignal in the Spikers’ Turf. “This will definitely be one of the best moments of my volleyball career. It’s the world championship.”

Buddin, who was once a kid from Palawan dreaming of playing in Manila, believes that making it to the historic Alas Pilipinas batch would mean the world to him after being a late call-up last year, stepping up in the Philippines’ back-to-back bronze medals in the SEA V.League 2024, where he also won a pair of Best Outside Hitters.

“Honestly, this is a dream come true. I couldn’t ask for more. Coming from the province, I just dreamed of making it to Palarong Pambansa, then I played for NU in the UAAP, and now I'm on the national team. It just feels like everything’s been falling into place, especially if I end up getting lined up for the World Championship,” said the 24-year-old Buddin. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play and represent the country. That would be a huge honor and probably the biggest moment of my career so far.”

Disquitado, who received a call-up in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games when he was 19, has been the spark plug of the team, giving the much-needed energy from the bench.

And for an outside spiker, who was discovered in Santa Rosa, Laguna, it’s all about inspiring the next generation of volleyball players.

"Honestly, I never expected to reach this level. I’m really proud of myself for making it this far. It’s not easy to get here,” said the 21-year-old Disquitado, who was part of National University’s five-peat team in the UAAP with Taguibolos, Ordiales, and Buddin.

"This means a lot to me, especially for the experience. And for the younger players coming after us, I hope they work hard in training, listen to their coaches, and keep pushing so they can also reach this level someday."

Adajar, the La Salle setter, is facing a tall order of running the plays with Owa Retamar on the world stage. But he vows not to disappoint with his teammates and coaches, and the whole Philippine volleyball community is rallying behind the team.

"As a rookie and one of the youngest members of Alas, being a setter is definitely one of the toughest roles in volleyball, and to top it off, I’m playing on the world stage. But with the guidance of our older teammates, the role doesn’t feel too heavy because they’re always there to lead us,” said the 24-year-old Adajar.

"As a setter working alongside Owa, it’s been a great learning experience. We constantly exchange knowledge during training and games. Plus, with the support of the home crowd, I think we’ll feel lighter and more confident on the court knowing the Filipino fans are cheering us on."

These up-and-coming Filipino aces may be coming from different programs and have been competing against each other in their respective leagues. But all of them are on the same page, promising to stay ready and contribute when they get a chance to play, if not, they will be showing the same energy cheering for their team.

Alas also battles the No. 23 Egypt on September 16 before taking on Asian powerhouse Iran on September 18.

The final 14 will be known after the preliminary inquiry on Thursday (September 11).