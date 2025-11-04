Alas U16 faces unbeaten Chinese Taipei in Final 8

AMMAN, Jordan—Alas Pilipinas girls’ team opens its Final 8 campaign against unbeaten Chinese Taipei in the 2nd Asian Volleyball Confederation Women’s U16 Championship on Wednesday at the Prince Hamzah Sports Hall.

Buoyed by their breakthrough 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 win over Iran to finish second in Pool B, the national youth team continues its dream run with an acid test against Chinese Taipei, which swept Pool D, at 6:30 p.m. (Philippine time).

Team captain Xyz Rayco, who has been leading the way for Alas U16, vows to keep growing with her teammates in their first-ever international tournament.

“You can expect us to improve. We’ll correct the mistakes we made in the game [against Iran] and play even better in the next one,” said Rayco, who scored 13 points to take down Iran.

Alas plays in the Asian Women’s U16 Championship’s unique Final 8 format, grouped with defending champion Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand in Pool F, where the top two will advance to the semifinals.

The Philippines will carry over a 0-1 record from its four-set defeat to Japan in the first round, same goes with Thailand, which lost to Chinese Taipei, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, on Monday.

Pool E is composed of China (1-0), Hong Kong (1-0), Korea (0-1), and Uzbekistan (0-1).

Chinese Taipei banks on leading scorer Chen Ting-Yi, who dropped 24 points to beat Thailand and complete a first-round sweep. Chan Tzu-Yun and Cheng Yung-Yu are also expected to step up.

“I want to win against Team Philippines. And I hope everyone will do their best,” said Chen through a translator.

Alas U16 coach Edwin Leyva urged his wards, also led by setter Resty Jane Olaguir, spikers Nadeth Herbon and Merish Beltran, middle blockers Madele Gale and Jhenica Sadia, as well as libero Frances Ramos, to keep on believing in themselves.

“The other teams are really good, but they’re definitely beatable,” Leyva said. “We just have to come up with the right game plan and strategies to outsmart their style of play.”

AVC and Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon "Tats" Suzara also congratulated and encouraged the youngest national team to keep improving moments after beating Iran.

Alas girls wrap up their final eight campaign, taking on Thailand on Thursday at 4 p.m. (Philippine time).