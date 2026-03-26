Alcoseba captures Araw tennis crown

Veteran Dabawenyo player Mark Anthony capped a strong comeback run by winning the men’s singles title at the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Tennis Championships, defeating Michael Mesa, 2-1, retire, in the final at the GSIS Heights Tennis Club in Matina recently.

Alcoseba, a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games soft tennis team medalist, advanced through the 32-man draw with control and consistency, crushing Jay Malinao, 8-1, Ian Xendrick Gayem, 8-1, and DannLloyd Luzon, via walkover in the earlier rounds before overpowering Jobert Antonio, 8-3, in the semifinals.

“Medyo dugay sad ko wala naka dula sa Davao ug medyo worried ko kay akong kalaban is mga bata pa, wala ko nag expect nga ma champion ko kay tungod sa akong edad basin di na nako makaya, peru disiplina lang jud gihapon sa dula aron maabot ang goal (I hadn’t played in Davao for a while, and I was a bit worried because my opponents are younger. I didn’t expect to win, but discipline in the game really helped me),” he said in an interview with SunStar Davao.

Alcoseba said the sport continues to shape discipline and character, especially among younger players.

“Dako kaayo ma benefits ang magdula ug tennis kay aside sa Malayo ka sa bisyo ma Disiplina pud nimo imong sarili ug karon gani naa koy mga anak gi develop nako sila nga magdula jud (Playing tennis keeps you away from vices and teaches self-discipline. I’m now guiding my children to learn and develop in the sport),” he said.

Mesa, who reached the final after eliminating Roland Linga-on (8-4), Bench Clayton Neri (8-4), and Roberto Antonio (9-8) in the preliminaries and Daniel Calatrava (8-3) in the semifinals, bounced back in the Pro-Am doubles division.

The Mesa-Malinao tandem edged B. Ali and J. Comendador, 8-7 (10-6), in the championship match. The duo earlier routed J. De Castro and G. Huinda, 8-1, and J. Sumaylo and L. Julom, 8-2, before beating T. Roldan and R. Antonio in the semifinals.

The tournament, part of the Araw ng Dabaw sports calendar, highlighted the depth of local tennis talent and set the stage for upcoming competitions.

Davao City will next host the Soft Tennis Junior Tournament from March 27 to 31, along with an officiating seminar and clinic organized by the Philippine Soft Tennis Association on March 28–29. MLSA WITH Nonelyn B. Amodo/DOrSU, SunStar intern