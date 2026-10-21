Alegarbes strikes gold in APG debut

NAGOYA, Japan — Ariel Joseph “Arjay” Alegarbes tried athletics, boccia and long jump before finding his place in swimming. A decade after taking up the sport at 12, he became an Asian Para Games champion.

Alegarbes, who has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia and asthma, said he chose swimming because he felt it suited his build and condition.

“I tried athletics, boccia and long jump. But I chose swimming because I’m small and I have asthma,” he said.

On Tuesday night, the 22-year-old from Victorias City, Negros Occidental, captured the men’s 100-meter backstroke S14 title in his Asian Para Games debut, delivering the Philippines’ second gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Alegarbes clocked 1 minute, 1.56 seconds at the Rainbow Pool of the Nagoya City General Gymnasium, edging South Korea’s Sungho Kang by just five hundredths of a second. Kang took silver in 1:01.61, while Thailand’s Natirat Meeprom claimed bronze in 1:02.08.

His breakthrough followed Ernie Gawilan’s victory in the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 on Monday, giving Philippine swimming both of the country’s gold medals so far.

“I never expected this. Honestly, this is a dream come true,” Alegarbes said. “A few years ago, I promised my coach and my entire family that I would win a gold medal at the Asian Para Games, especially for my country. I did this for them and for all the people here.”

That promise drove months of rigorous training at the University of Life (ULTRA) in Pasig, where Alegarbes worked with his coaches to prepare for the competition.

“Honestly, over the last few months, I’ve been training very hard,” he said. “I’ve been working really hard because I need to push my limits. My coaches have helped me.”

Alegarbes entered the final with the second-fastest time in the morning heats before beating a field that included top qualifier Meeprom.

His victory also carried a personal dedication to a cousin whose memory he brought with him to Nagoya.

“I dedicate this to my country, my team, my coaches, my fellow Filipinos, and especially my cousin, Manang Lenlen,” he said. “My cousin passed away this year, and we were very close.”

With the 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley still on his schedule, Alegarbes hopes to build on his golden debut. He said he draws strength from his faith and the people who continue to support him.

“I just focus, concentrate, pray to God, and think about my team, coaches, and family,” he said.

Beyond Nagoya, Alegarbes has another dream to pursue: competing at the Paralympics.

“Honestly, it’s a simple one. I want to go to the Paralympics with my coaches and my team,” he said. PSC-PPC MEDIA PR