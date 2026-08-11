Alex Eala bows out of National Bank Open

TORONTO — Alexandra Eala’s impressive run at the National Bank Open came to an abrupt end Sunday night as former champion Belinda Bencic ended the Filipina’s seven-match winning streak with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

The 20-year-old Eala, who entered the tournament riding the momentum of a breakthrough run, struggled to match Bencic’s pace and precision in their first WTA Tour meeting.

Bencic, the No. 12 seed, seized control late in the opening set, breaking Eala in the ninth game before serving out for a 6-4 lead.

The Swiss then dominated the second set, winning all six games to finish off Eala in 1 hour, 13 minutes.

The loss ended Eala’s bid to reach the quarterfinals and snapped a winning streak that included her run to the fourth round in Toronto.

For Bencic, the victory extended her strong record at the National Bank Open, where Toronto has proved a happy hunting ground.

The 29-year-old former champion earned her 18th career win at the WTA 1000 tournament, her highest total at any event of the level. Her next-best mark is 15 wins at Indian Wells.

Bencic also improved to 15-4 on hard courts this season. Eight of her 10 career singles titles have come on the surface.

Bencic’s lefty streak continues

The victory marked Bencic’s 10th consecutive win over a left-handed player, a streak dating to 2024.

Even Bencic admitted the statistic surprised her.

“I feel like it can’t be coincidental, I don’t think,” Bencic said. “It’s weird for me as well because I really hate playing lefties and it’s just not comfortable.”

She said her timing may have helped her adjust against left-handed opponents.

“I feel like because I have good timing, I’m kind of able to switch,” Bencic said. “I think that’s the only thing I can think of because I really don’t like playing them.”

Bencic also reached the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event for the 13th time in her career and the second time this season. She previously reached the last eight in Miami, where she lost to her next opponent, Coco Gauff. WTA