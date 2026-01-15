Alex Eala defeats Donna Vekic again

Alex Eala extended her early-season momentum Wednesday, defeating Croatia’s Donna Vekic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, at the Kooyong Classic. It was her second win over the Paris Olympics silver medalist in just over a week, following a three-set victory at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

Eala, 20, carried her form from Auckland, where she reached the semifinals of a WTA 250 event before falling to China’s Xinyu Wang in a tight three-set match. The Kooyong Classic, an exhibition tournament offering no ranking points, serves as her final tune-up before the Australian Open main draw, set from January 18 to February 1.

“It’s very difficult to get ahead of myself in this sport,” Eala said. “Tennis is such a humbling sport. It keeps you grounded for sure. I try to take it week by week and surround myself with a great, experienced team. They help me set my goals. I just broke the top 50 at the end of last season, so I’m hoping to go inch by inch, and more than anything, keep the level that I’m playing at.”

The Filipino star, now ranked a career-high No. 49, will look to carry that confidence into Melbourne Park, hoping to translate her strong exhibition form into Grand Slam success.