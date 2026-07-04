Alex Eala makes Wimbledon history, sets up Swiatek showdown

Alexandra Eala's message was stitched into the brim of her white visor long before she stepped onto the grass courts of Wimbledon.
"Kapag lumago, hindi na hihinto." Once it grows, it cannot be stopped.
On Thursday, the 21-year-old Filipina lived up to those words.
Eala battled back from a set down to defeat Australia's Maya Joint, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, becoming the first Filipina in the Open Era to reach the third round of a Grand Slam singles tournament.
The victory also avenged her loss to Joint in last year's Eastbourne final, another milestone in Eala's rapid rise after becoming the first Filipina to break into the WTA Top 50 and reach a WTA singles final.
"It sounds super impactful," Eala said during her post-match news conference streamed on Wimbledon's official YouTube channel after becoming the first Filipina to reach the third round of a Grand Slam.
"It's an amazing thing for me to be able to do that for my country, but I guess it's also very emotional every time I'm able to pass a new step or break new ground, just because it's also personal goals and personal achievements.
"It's things that I have been working really hard for. It's things that my team has been working really hard for. I really appreciate that I'm able to share this with the nation, but I think first and foremost it makes me super proud because of the work that I've put in."
The victory continued a breakthrough stretch for Eala, who has repeatedly rewritten Philippine tennis history over the past two seasons.
Her visor carried a message that reflected both her journey and her roots.
The embroidered Tagalog phrase was part of a design by clothing sponsor Nike, highlighting Filipino culture. Last year, Eala honored the Philippines by wearing a sampaguita-inspired design at Wimbledon. This year, she paired the visor with a pink sweatshirt bearing the same words during her post-match news conference.
"I think it's so sentimental to be able to wear things, or I guess to carry parts of my culture with me on court, because of course it's a huge reason as to who I am," Eala said.
"I think where I come from is a big part of who I am and a big part of who I want to become in the future."
Her growing success has also drawn larger crowds of Filipino supporters, who have followed her from Melbourne to Dubai, Miami, and now London, waving Philippine flags and lining up for seats whenever she plays.
"For me to be able to represent the Philippines in Wimbledon, and in the biggest stages in the world, it means so much to me," Eala said.
The next challenge may be her toughest yet.
Eala will face world No. 3 and defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday for a place in the Round of 16.
The match renews one of the tour's emerging rivalries.
Eala stunned Swiatek, 6-2, 7-5, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open, announcing herself to the tennis world with one of the biggest upsets of the season. Swiatek evened the head-to-head weeks later in Madrid, rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory on clay.
Their Wimbledon meeting will be the first between the two on grass.
"I think it's going to be tough for me," Eala said.
"I'm going to try to make it tough for her, as well. It's a different surface than we've played at before, so I think definitely there should be some different aspects to the last time.
"She's won a Slam on grass. She's won a Slam on clay. She's won a Slam on hard, so I'm expecting a great challenge."
Swiatek advanced with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 victory over former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova.
The six-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged the challenge Eala presents despite their limited meetings.
"I don't particularly know her game on grass," Swiatek said.
"Obviously, I can watch a little bit. I know how she plays because we played already.
"She has a tricky game. I can assume that on grass it's even trickier because of the surface. For sure, she's using her strengths, the change of rhythm, and everything. It will be a good challenge for me because she doesn't give that rhythm."
Regardless of Saturday's result, Eala has already added another historic chapter to Philippine tennis.
The words embroidered on her visor now carry even greater meaning.
Her career continues to grow. And for now, it shows no signs of stopping. MLSA WITH WTA