Alex Eala makes Wimbledon history, sets up Swiatek showdown

Alexandra Eala's message was stitched into the brim of her white visor long before she stepped onto the grass courts of Wimbledon.

"Kapag lumago, hindi na hihinto." Once it grows, it cannot be stopped.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old Filipina lived up to those words.

Eala battled back from a set down to defeat Australia's Maya Joint, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, becoming the first Filipina in the Open Era to reach the third round of a Grand Slam singles tournament.

The victory also avenged her loss to Joint in last year's Eastbourne final, another milestone in Eala's rapid rise after becoming the first Filipina to break into the WTA Top 50 and reach a WTA singles final.

"It sounds super impactful," Eala said during her post-match news conference streamed on Wimbledon's official YouTube channel after becoming the first Filipina to reach the third round of a Grand Slam.

"It's an amazing thing for me to be able to do that for my country, but I guess it's also very emotional every time I'm able to pass a new step or break new ground, just because it's also personal goals and personal achievements.

"It's things that I have been working really hard for. It's things that my team has been working really hard for. I really appreciate that I'm able to share this with the nation, but I think first and foremost it makes me super proud because of the work that I've put in."