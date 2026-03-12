Alex Eala now No. 28 after Round of 16 exit

Filipino tennis star Alex Eala rose to No. 28 in the WTA rankings Thursday after falling in the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open.

The 20-year-old Eala, seeded 31st, earned $105,720 (around P6.3 million) for her performance in the California desert tournament.

In an Instagram post, Eala shared her excitement: “Finally found my paradise. Thank you, Indian Wells, see you next year!”

Czech player Linda Noskova, the 14th seed, dominated Eala in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0, on Stadium 1. Noskova broke Eala’s serve in the opening game and never looked back, winning eight of the final nine games to close out the match in 55 minutes.