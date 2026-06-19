Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Rybakina in Berlin

Alexandra Eala pulled off the biggest win of her young career, shocking world No. 2 Elena Rybakina in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, on Thursday to reach the Berlin quarterfinals.

“I am a little foggy right now,” Eala said in her on-court interview. “I’m still shaking, and I was shaking on match point, too. But I’m really happy with today, of course. It could have gone either way. I think there were really tight moments in both sets, and she’s an amazing player. She’s the one to beat, so I’m happy to have been able to share the court with her again.”

The 21-year-old Filipina rallied from a breakdown in the opening set and absorbed an early barrage of aces from Rybakina, who raced to a 4-1 lead. Eala steadied her game, limited errors, and forced longer rallies, gradually turning the momentum.

“She really started on fire, and she came out hot,” Eala said. “I was able to get a couple of free points with my serve, and I think that helped. And just some good returns.”

Eala broke back for 4-3 with a backhand winner down the line, then leveled at 4-4 after holding serve. She struck again at 6-5 when Rybakina sent a forehand long to hand over the set.

She carried that composure into the second set, breaking for 2-1 and maintaining pressure behind a solid serve and aggressive shot selection. At 5-3, she produced one of the match’s key points, redirecting a Rybakina forehand into a crosscourt winner to set up a hold that moved her within a game of victory.

“I think for me returning, and my game in general, a highlight word would be brave,” Eala said. “It makes a big difference when I’m able to do that.”

Rybakina saved one match point on serve with a forehand winner and held for 5-4, but Eala stayed composed. Down 15-30 while serving for the match, she fired her fourth ace and closed out the upset after a final error from Rybakina.

“I called my dad,” Eala said. “I said, ‘Oh my god,’ and we were just screaming, and my mom was there too. And I don’t know, I’m just really happy.”

The win continues Eala’s strong grass-court run. She improved to 8-1 on grass in 2026 after winning the WTA 125 title in Birmingham and adding victories over Donna Vekic and Nikola Bartunkova.

Eala next faces No. 6 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.