All-women pickleball tourney set in May

The Pickleball E-Club will stage its first All-Women Pickleball Tournament on May 16, 2026, at Pickletown Bajada, marking a milestone for the growing sport in Davao City.

With a ₱500 registration fee, organizers expect about 90 players to compete in three divisions: novice, low-intermediate, and high-intermediate.

Matches will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting with elimination rounds and advancing to the Top 16, making full use of the venue’s 10 courts.

E-Club members and sponsors organized the event, which will award gold, silver, and bronze medals, along with prizes such as gift certificates.

E-Club pioneer Hazel Tejamo said the tournament aims to go beyond competition and build a strong sense of community.

Aside from matches, organizers will set up parlor games, pop-up shops, and food stalls run by club members to create a festival-like atmosphere.

“What inspired me to start the tournament is what I saw from the very beginning of building the E-Club—the different kinds of women, both on and off the court, supporting each other, building confidence, and connecting,” Tejamo shared during Thursday's Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao.

“From there, I believed we deserved a tournament exclusively for women here in Davao City and Mindanao.”

Tejamo said the “E” in E-Club reflects values such as “elite” and “empowered,” highlighting the group’s inclusive identity.

The club brings together a diverse group of players, from a 19-year-old podium finisher to a 61-year-old member.

Fellow pioneer Ana Batu said the group aims to create a space where women can grow and form lasting connections.

“From the start, we wanted this to be more than just a game,” Batu said. “We want women to build confidence, support one another, and enjoy the sport together.”

Proceeds from the event, including earnings from pop-up stalls, will support beneficiaries, particularly abused women and children in Katitipan. Vin Gallardo DNSC/Sunstar Davao Intern