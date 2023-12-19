Alpapara twins fuel Ateneo's Escandor Cup 16U title win

John, recognized as the 16U most valuable player, hit 32 points while his twin brother Jake added 19 to lead the Enzo Nitorreda-coached Blue Knights.

"We feel great kasi pinaghirapan talaga namin ito (We feel great because we really worked hard for it)," John said in a post-game interview with SunStar Davao. "We were confident because we had the momentum."

Jake, for his part, "We worked really hard in our practices."

Both underscored the team's solid defense, which was instrumental to their victory.

John admitted that the initial loss in the first game was surprising, but they made crucial adjustments to even the series after securing a win in the second game.

"Winning the MVP is just a bonus," the prolific shooter said.

Nitorreda, hailed as the best 16U coach, said he's happy for the kids, acknowledging their hard work in clinching the championship.

He credited the coaching staff for the success, highlighting their crucial role in making necessary adjustments after the Game 1 defeat.

One of their key players from the eliminations couldn't participate in the finals due to academic reasons.

The Ateneo Blue Knights' roster also featured Rhysus Bajenting, Sebastian Laroya, Tyron Paglas, Bok Boholano, Kael Delica, Zach Uy, Matt Cayetano, and Gab Ople.

Christian Edvil Mundas topscored for the Red Eagles with 24 points.

Dabawenyo Francis Escandor, a member of the Uaap men's basketball champion team De La Salle Green Archers, presented the award to the winners.

The event was also graced by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas regional director Glenn Escandor and SBP 11 operations head Ronel Leuterio.

Duke Solon of the HCCD Red Eagles received the boys 18U most valuable player (MVP) trophy, while his mentor Nestor Sorrosa claimed the best coach honors.

Holy Child earlier captured the boys 18U title.MLSA