Andrade, Garras top Milo Marathon 42K

Veteran runners Joerge Andrade of Kapatagan, Digos City, and Ariela Garras stamped their class in the 42K centerpiece race of the National Milo Marathon Tagum City Leg held over the weekend.

The 32-year-old Andrade crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 30 seconds (2:41:30) to bag the men’s crown, beating 24-year-old Rino Satinigan of Kidapawan City (2:50:01) and Kyle Cruz (3:05:15), who settled for second and third.

On the women’s side, 26-year-old Garras outpaced the field with a winning time of 3:55:03. Kareen Limas (3:55:03) and Evangeline Medillo (4:21:28) rounded out the podium.

The half-marathon (21K) also produced thrilling finishes. Lloyd Prado, 27, clocked 1:10:27 to edge out Mark Luigi Joyce (1:11:15) and Jeff Petallana (1:15:24) in the men’s race, while 25-year-old Mea Gey Adialiaan Niñura ruled the women’s division in 1:32:40, ahead of May Angelie Mag-Aso (1:37:50) and Antonette Excelsa Bautista (1:51:33).

Teen standout Rico Bansilan, 19, captured the men’s 10K title in 33:21, fending off Den Mark Risma (33:41) and Marcosan Alegro (35:09). In the women’s 10K, 33-year-old Noemi Sumicad topped the pack with 50:26, followed by Charity Grace Janiola (54:44) and Jhelai Camporedondo (55:18).

In the 5K category, 19-year-old Joredden Feller of UM Tagum College (15:38) sprinted past Toni Villorejo (15:41) and Jomar Bulat-ag (15:42) for the men’s crown. Sixteen-year-old Charlen Cos of Maragusan National High School dominated the women’s race in 19:03, outlasting Janel Cabiles (19:49) and Faith Marie Ocon (20:17).

The youngest champions came from the 3K fun run. Twelve-year-old Heartwell Manigos of Sto. Tomas Central Elementary School clocked 11:10 to edge Calvin Mathew Nahime (11:15) and Jensen Jylle Pasaforte (11:20) in the boys’ division. On the girls’ side, Liane Pearl Redoblado, 11, of Aurora ES crossed first in 11:46, narrowly ahead of Sandy Armada (11:48) and Jensen Lynn Pasaforte (11:50).

Special awards went to the Agbas family, named champion family awardee, while Tagum City National High School bagged the biggest delegation honors, followed by Sto. Tomas Elementary and Usep Tagum.

The top finishers received trophies, cash, and merchandise in the annual footrace organized by RunRio Inc., with Kenneth Sai of Kinetix Sports as local race coordinator. The event drew 8,000 participants. MLSA