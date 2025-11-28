Angels survive Set 5 classic vs Chargers to reach Finals

In an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation that boiled down to raw nerve and unshakable will, Petro Gazz refused to blink as the Angels clawed out a dramatic 25-19, 25-17, 15-25, 22-25, 15-13 marathon win over Akari, placing themselves on the brink of a third PVL Reinforced Conference crown in yet another uncanny three-year cycle on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at the Araneta Coliseum.

What initially looked like a smooth cruise for the Angels morphed into a punishing test of character. And in a decider that could easily go down as one of the most gripping, breath-stealing fifth sets in recent PVL memory, Petro Gazz barely survived a pressure-packed, mistake-riddled, heart-thumping finish – one that stretched the match to two hours and 10 minutes.

The turning point came on Grethcel Soltones’ final swing – an explosive, match-extending hit that soared over the hands of two Petro Gazz blockers but also over the end line. The attack error handed the Angels the all-important victory and secured their return to the import-laced finals they ruled in 2019 and 2022.

That trend alone is enough to make any would-be opponent wary, as PLDT and ZUS Coffee were still slugging it out for the other finals berth at presstime.

“I think it goes to show that it does not matter how we start, but what matters most is how we finish. At the start of the season, it was a little hard. This time, we showed grit,” said Petro Gazz coach Gary Van Sickle.

If the first two sets felt routine for Petro Gazz, Set 5 became the complete opposite – pure adrenaline, pure mayhem, and pure drama.

From the very first serve, both teams played as though every point were a championship point. Eleven deadlocks. Five lead changes. No team is gaining more than a two-point cushion. Every rally felt heavy, every hit echoed louder, every error drew gasps from the crowd.

Petro Gazz momentarily held an 11-9 edge after an Akari centerline foot fault – a call that sent Angels fans into a frenzy and gave the Chargers a tiny sliver of breathing room. But breathing room didn’t exist in this set.

Akari erased the lead in a heartbeat. Annie Mitchem unloaded an unmolested cross-court bomb, knotting the score for the 11th – and ultimately final – time. Players from both sides traded anxious glances, benches rose as one with hands on heads, silent prayers filled the gaps between heartbeats, and the crowd erupted in a mix of delight and disbelief.

Then came a dizzying exchange of errors and heroics.

Mitchem faltered on one play, only to redeem herself on the next with a clutch hammer. Lindsey Vander Weide answered with her own blast at center, before Fifi Sharma – feeling the weight of the moment – sent an attack long. Everything was teetering on a knife’s edge.

Then came another twist. Vander Weide misfired a serve, pushing the Chargers back within striking distance, 13-14. The gasp from the crowd rippled across the Big Dome.

But Soltones’ final attempt sailed out, and Petro Gazz had survived an epic – a thriller that more than compensated for the lopsided opening sets.

Akari rolled the dice and challenged a block touch on Soltones’ late hit. The arena fell silent. For a brief moment, it felt as though momentum could shift again.

But the video review showed no fingertip graze from Petro Gazz.

The ruling stood.

“It’s very surreal,” said Brooke Van Sickle, who delivered a triple-double more than worthy of a Best Player of the Game citation – 23 points, 13 digs, and 18 receptions.

“We had a lot of ups and downs in the beginning of the season… to be here in the finals is amazing,” she added, recalling their arduous run just to secure the No. 5 seed and their season-defining upset of Creamline in the knockout quarters last Monday. PR