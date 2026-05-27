Apilado adds silver, bronze to Davao’s Palaro swim haul

Paulette Xavier Apilado continued to emerge as one of Davao Region’s rising stars in the pool after capturing a silver medal in the secondary girls’ 400-meter individual medley and a bronze medal in the 200-meter individual medley in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa 2026 swimming competition at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex Aquatics Center in Patin-ay, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.

The 14-year-old Grade 10 student of Davao City National High School won silver in the 400m IM on May 26 before adding a bronze medal in the 200m IM on May 27, strengthening Davao Region’s campaign in one of the country’s toughest swimming meets.

For Apilado, the medals represented more than podium finishes.

“I feel grateful for those people who helped me and prayed for me,” she told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.

Despite returning to the Palaro stage after winning silver in the same 400m IM event last year, Apilado admitted she did not expect another podium finish this season.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to podium finish once more,” she said.

Apilado, who has been training under decorated coach Haroon Cali, revealed she fought nerves moments before diving into the competition.

“When I was at the ready bench, I prayed to God five times, asking Him to bless my swim,” she said. “I was so nervous, but knowing that God was with me, all I needed to do was swim my best and let God handle the rest.”

The youngest among her siblings, Apilado said her older brother first inspired her to pursue swimming.

Swimming was not even her first sport. She initially explored ballet before eventually finding her place in the pool at age seven.

“Swimming just caught my eye,” she said. “Ever since I saw a body of water, it sparked something in me to join the sport.”

Her brother’s involvement in swimming further fueled her passion and eventually pushed her to take the sport seriously.

“It’s always my brother who inspires me all the time,” she said.

Raised by her father, Rodolfo Xavier Apilado Jr. of the Bureau of Fire Protection, and her mother, insurance agent Paulyn Grace Apilado, the young swimmer credited her family for helping her stay grounded throughout her athletic journey.

Apilado will also compete in 200m backstroke, 4x100-meter freestyle relay, and 4x100-meter medley relay, showcasing her versatility in the pool.

While she continues to chase more podium finishes, Apilado said her biggest dream stretches far beyond the Palarong Pambansa.

“To reach the SEA Games,” she said when asked about her ultimate goal as an athlete.

She also hopes to earn another opportunity to represent Davao Region next year.

“Praying and hoping to be able to join Palaro again,” she said.

For now, Apilado continues to build her career stroke by stroke, carrying the pride of Davao Region while quietly pursuing bigger dreams in Philippine swimming. MLSA WITH Lean Carmil Tocmo/UM, SunStar Intern