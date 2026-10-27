Apo showdown sets up dramatic LPGT finale

DAVAO CITY — The Ladies Philippine Golf Tour’s 2026 season reaches its final regular stop Tuesday as the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic tees off at Apo Golf and Country Club, with a ₱1.25-million championship prize and the coveted Order of Merit crown at stake.

Yvon Bisera, Tiffany Lee and Harmie Constantino headline the race for the season honors, while Chanelle Avaricio remains in contention for a strong finish. The three-day tournament also offers the 24-player field a chance to build momentum ahead of next month’s Match Play Championship at Anvaya Cove Golf Club in Bataan.

Bisera leads the Order of Merit standings with ₱620,400, followed by Lee with ₱583,350 and Constantino with ₱537,100. Avaricio sits fourth with ₱504,850, while reigning Order of Merit champion Sarah Ababa is fifth with ₱418,950.

Apo’s demanding layout could prove decisive. Its tight fairways, strategically placed hazards, thick rough and undulating greens will test the players’ accuracy, course management and putting under pressure.

Bisera surged to the top of the standings with victories at Lakewood and Pradera Verde but has since settled for runner-up finishes at Summit Point and Pueblo de Oro, followed by fourth place at South Pacific Golf Club, her home course.

She now has one final opportunity to turn a strong season into her first Order of Merit crown.

Lee, meanwhile, has strengthened her bid with a victory at Pueblo de Oro and a runner-up finish at South Pacific. Another win at Apo could put her in position to claim her first career Order of Merit title as a professional.

“Apo is definitely the decisive factor. Winning will be crucial in deciding the Order of Merit race,” Lee said. “The course is very challenging, too, with several holes playing longer than our previous tournament.”

Lee said the course’s elevated greens and firmer surfaces would require precise approach shots and careful decision-making.

“I think a strong strategy is essential to stay in contention,” she said. “The greens here are firmer, making it harder to attack. I’ll need to avoid the aggressive shots I usually play and just play smarter.”

“Winning here would be a great honor. It would bring me to the top of the OOM, which has been my dream ever since I turned pro,” Lee added.

Constantino also remains in the hunt despite a recent dip in form. After winning at Caliraya Springs and finishing second at Pinewoods, she placed third at Pradera Verde, fifth at Pueblo de Oro and third at South Pacific.

The Apo tournament gives her another chance to regain her winning touch and challenge for the season title.

Ababa, meanwhile, hopes to defend her standing as the reigning Order of Merit champion with a victory after a season of mixed results. She lost to Bisera in sudden death at Lakewood and has since recorded top-five finishes at Caliraya Springs, Pinewoods, Summit Point and Pueblo de Oro.

The former champion said she wants to finish the season strongly and make the most of playing with her family nearby.

“This tournament is very important to me, and I want to come away with a good result. But I have to play my best and stay consistent. I need to hit solid tee shots, manage the course well, and avoid big mistakes because every shot counts, especially when the competition is tight,” Ababa said.

“Winning here would mean a lot to me, especially with my family here to support me. Having them around is truly motivating, particularly in a tournament as important as this one,” she added.

Rather than focus on the Order of Merit standings, Ababa said she plans to concentrate on each shot.

“My focus is on taking it one shot at a time. I trust my preparation, stay positive, and pray for guidance,” she said.

She added that recovering from mistakes would be crucial over the three-day tournament.

“Mistakes are inevitable in golf, but what matters most is how I recover from them. I need to be patient, stay focused, and not let one bad hole affect the rest of my round,” Ababa said.

Avaricio, meanwhile, has remained competitive despite missing several LPGT events to honor commitments on regional tours. Those tournaments have helped her sharpen her all-around game, and a strong showing at Apo could improve her position in the season standings.

“Winning at Apo would be a huge boost. I’m just focusing on playing my best,” Avaricio said.

She said consistency, patience and smart course management would be essential on the challenging layout.

“I just need to trust my game and capitalize on the opportunities that come my way,” she said.

Avaricio also stressed the need to adjust after competing at the wider South Pacific course.

“The goal is to stay patient and take it one shot at a time,” she said. “But there’s still a lot of golf left to play.”

The contenders will also face competition from a deep field seeking to upset the favorites. Mafy Singson, Princess Superal, Chihiro Ikeda, Daniela Uy, Pamela Mariano, Rev Alcantara, Martina Miñoza, Marvi Monsalve and Kim Seoyun are among those aiming for a breakthrough at Apo.

With the Order of Merit race still open, the final regular-season tournament could reshape the standings before the tour’s season-ending Match Play Championship next month. PR