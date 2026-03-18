Araw ng Dabaw boxing crowns homegrown winners

The 89th Araw ng Dabaw Dcaba Boxing Competition drew 60 young fighters to Bolton Elementary School on Saturday, March 14, for 30 exciting bouts. Organized by the Davao City Amateur Boxing Association (Dcaba) with local clubs, the one-day tournament celebrated the city’s festival and showcased the skill and determination of rising boxers.

Victories came by unanimous decision, split decision, referee stoppage (RSC), and knockouts, keeping the crowd on edge throughout the day. All winners received cash prizes and certificates.

In the 38kg division, Benson D. Cabca edged Rayven Kyle M. Aguillon in a split decision, while Mark James C. Sumaya also claimed a split win in the 40kg class over Marjun Conosan. Jay Ann M. Bayo dominated the 41kg bout, earning an RSC win against Lorie Gen L. Lucero.

Ace E. Leones won the 44kg category via unanimous decision over Reynald O. Pantonial, while Reneboy Durano Reyes narrowly beat Prince Ahron L. Cole in a split decision. John Vincent Dalmacio topped the 45kg division with a unanimous victory over Rich Mon S. Siega.

Other standout performances included John Louise N. Magsoling in 46kg and Erick William A. Erana in 47kg, both winning by unanimous decision. Matteo Salvaña also claimed a 47kg win. The 48kg category featured three winners: Rafer O. Arebado (RSC), Clark L. Torio, and Jomar V. Barabad, all by unanimous decision.

The 50kg bouts produced four winners: Joachim Leandro Clerino Molina (RSC), Janella Jen G. Bulalong (unanimous), Jillmark A. Yambo (RSC), and Kian Carl B. Cuizon (KO). John David D. Angcon dominated 51kg via RSC, and Prince Arm’s C. Cole earned a unanimous victory in 52kg.

In the 53kg class, Ronnie V. Repe won unanimously, while Timothy M. Sokolov secured an RSC victory. Reymark B. Villarama topped 54kg by unanimous decision. Jet Femme S. Fornes claimed a split decision in 55kg, and Decebrix Jr. S. Amray earned a unanimous win in 56kg.

The 58kg division crowned Mark Joseph C. Ducado and Miguelito A. Bantilan Jr., both by unanimous decision. In the 59kg division, Jian Aguhayon won via RSC-B, while Marc Owen M. Suarez edged his opponent in a split decision. Rodolfo M. Galinato III claimed the 60kg title in a split decision. The 62kg bouts concluded with unanimous wins for Josh Christian B. Yu and Juan Mario Cezar.

Dcaba president Seth Delos Reyes highlighted the tournament’s impact on local youth. “This competition supports our young athletes. It keeps them focused, builds discipline, and steers them away from vices that can harm our community,” he said.

Delos Reyes noted that while the tournament was initially intended to welcome participants from neighboring provinces, the permit limited the competition to Davao City athletes. Despite funding constraints, organizers successfully executed the event, maintaining proper boxing standards and celebrating the city’s rising stars.

The Dcaba-organized tournament, which formed part of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Sports Festival, was presented by the city government of Davao through the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO). Mary Rose A. Abuloc/DOrSU, Sunstar Intern