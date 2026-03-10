Araw ng Dabaw HS volleyball unfurls March 14

Secondary Division matches of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Inter-School Volleyball Tournament will kick off on March 14 at the University of Mindanao (UM) Matina gym, following the elementary division games.

John Fort Mongao, coach and tournament organizer, said this year’s event features a new Elementary Division to deliver competitive and high-quality matches.

“Our focus is to ensure a quality game for everyone. It’s about the pride of the school, not the prize,” Mongao said during a recent Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao.

He encouraged the Dabawenyos community to watch the games and support the city’s growing volleyball scene.

“We are inviting everyone to watch and support our athletes. Your support helps us continue to grow and improve volleyball events in our city,” he added.

The tournament features a record 32 participating teams, making this year one of the biggest editions yet. Marlon Cotillon/DNSC, SunStar Intern