Arbois, Wagdos rule Manila Marathon 2026

Former Davao City standout runners Arlan Arbois Jr. and Sonny Wagdos delivered breakthrough performances as both athletes captured titles in their respective events at the Galaxy Manila Marathon 2026 on Saturday, June 13, at the Mall of Asia grounds in Pasay City, showcasing endurance, preparation, and resilience under challenging race conditions.

Arbois, a former Rizal Memorial Colleges standout and 2025 Southeast Asian Games double silver medalist, won the men’s all-Filipino 42-kilometer marathon in his debut appearance in the event, clocking 2:31:40 in a tightly contested finish against Eduard Flores, who also recorded 2:31:40, while Edsel Moral placed third in 2:34:51. Arbois also emerged as the overall marathon champion.

In the 21K category, Wagdos, ex-University of Mindanao varsity scholar whose family resides in Davao City, captured the men’s title in 1:09:48, finishing in a dramatic tie on time with Richard Salano, while John Paul Mauricio placed third in 1:13:26.

Arbois said the race demanded both patience and toughness as runners battled heat and a demanding course layout.

“Super happy, Ma’am, kay dili basta-basta mu-champion kay puro pud kusgan ang kalaban ug nakapag-prep pud sila (I’m very happy because it is not easy to become a champion since the competition was strong and the other runners were also well-prepared),” Arbois told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview.

The 29-year-old runner said he initially tried to control the pace early but adjusted as conditions worsened.

“Gi-try nako mag-lead para makakuha og nindot nga time pero nibigay gyud akong lawas tungod sa kainit ug saka sa ruta (I tried to lead to get a good time, but my body gave in because of the heat and uphill sections),” he said.

Arbois added that the Kenyan runner Elias Oloitiptip Taiswa stayed with the lead pack until the turnaround point before Flores briefly surged ahead in the final stretch.

“Hangtod turning point, naka-sabay pa siya (Kenyan), tapos si Eduard Flores mga 35K nako siya naunahan, nag-abante na ko after 35 kilometers (The Kenyan was still with us until the turnaround point, then I overtook Eduard Flores at around 35 kilometers and pulled ahead after that),” he said.

Despite the difficult conditions, Arbois said he focused on finishing strong rather than chasing splits.

“Wala na ko nag-expect sa oras, ang goal nako makaya lang jud hangtod finish line (I was no longer thinking about time; my goal was simply to reach the finish line),” he said.

Arbois, who has competed in three Tokyo Marathons, now owns five marathon titles in 11 career races. He also holds a personal best of 2:19:57 at the Tokyo Marathon 2026. A father of two, he dedicated the victory to his family.

“Daug para sa akong pamilya, labi na naa ko baby nga 4 months (This win is for my family, especially my 4-month-old baby),” he said.

In the men’s 42K foreign category, Kenyan runner Elias Oloitiptip Taiswa finished first among international entries in 2:34:17 and placed third overall. Japan’s Yuta Kobayashi clocked 2:50:56, while Yu Shimizu finished in 3:07:00.

In the men’s 21K, the Agusan del Sur-born Wagdos said his victory came down to timing and effort in the final stretch.

“Nakatyamba lang ko ma’am (I just got lucky),” Wagdos said.

Wagdos said he and his rivals deliberately held back effort due to upcoming competition schedules.

“Nagpacing ra mi kay naa mi dula Sunday, murag nauna ra ko niya sa milliseconds (We were just pacing because we have a competition on Sunday; I think I only edged him by milliseconds),” Wagdos said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao Monday evening, June 15.

He said podium placement was the primary objective rather than a decisive breakaway.

“For podium ra gyud ang target, mag-first and second (The goal was just the podium, to finish first or second),” he added.

Wagdos also cited his broader competitive workload, including recent and upcoming events.

He also competed in the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association National Open Championships held on Sunday, June 14, at New Clark City in Tarlac, where he won gold in the 10,000 meters and added a silver medal in the 5,000 meters.

Wagdos, who continues to build a strong national profile anchored by his 2023 Southeast Asian Games 5,000-meter silver medal and Philippine national marathon record, will shift his focus to preparations for his Asian Games marathon debut in Japan. MLSA