Athletes scholarship applications open

The City Government of Davao has opened applications for the Atong Tagaan ug Oportunidad ang Nangandoy nga Atleta (ATO NA) Sports Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to qualified local student-athletes.

Under Executive Order No. 15, Series of 2026, the Sports Development Division under the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO) administers the program to help young athletes pursue their studies while developing their athletic careers.

Justine Marie Adovo, executive program director of SDD-CMO, announced during the iSpeak media forum at Davao City Hall on Thursday, September 10, 2026, that applications opened Sept. 7 and will remain open until Sept. 30, 2026.

Adovo said most initial applications came from junior high school and college student-athletes competing in sports such as martial arts, basketball, volleyball, baseball, and swimming.

She urged applicants to double-check their submissions, noting that some walk-in and online applicants forget to include the official scholarship application form with their supporting documents.

Who can apply

The program is open to bona fide Davao City residents enrolled in junior high school, senior high school, or tertiary institutions who have actively represented the city in regional, national, or international competitions within the past two years.

Nonresidents may also qualify if they have lived in Davao City and represented the city for at least two years.

Under the scholarship package, tertiary full scholars will receive ₱20,000 per semester for tuition and miscellaneous fees, plus a ₱5,000 sports equipment allowance, for a total of ₱25,000 per semester.

Tertiary partial scholars will receive ₱5,000 per semester, while junior and senior high school scholars will receive ₱5,000 per academic year.

Adovo said the city will release tuition grants directly to partner schools. Scholars must submit official receipts for sports equipment purchases before the city reimburses the allowance.

Scholars must also remain active in their sport and meet academic requirements to keep their grants. Tertiary scholars must have no failing or incomplete grades, while secondary school athletes must maintain a general weighted average of at least 80 percent.

“Dapat nag-represent na sila sa City, and then they are still actively representing the city (They must have represented the city before, and they are still actively representing the city),” Adovo said. “Labi na kung kasulod na sila sa scholarship (Especially once they are admitted into the scholarship program).”

Application requirements

Applicants may submit their applications online through the official registration form or in person at the SDD-CMO office.

They must submit the official application form, proof of enrollment and residency, academic records, and endorsement letters from their school, coach, or sports association.

After verifying the documents, the SDD-CMO will begin evaluating candidates and conducting interviews in October. The office expects to release the final list of scholars by November or December.

The city initially proposed 150 scholarship slots, including 50 full scholarships and 100 partial grants. However, Adovo clarified that the program has no fixed limit on the number of scholars and may accommodate qualified applicants depending on the evaluation. GRS