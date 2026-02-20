Building inclusive champions: Athletes with disabilities finding their place

Junito Galan, division head focal for Davao City and public school district supervisor, links inclusive sports directly to inclusive education. He said special needs education programs align with the Inclusive Education Act of 2022, which promotes equal opportunities for learners regardless of disability.

Because of this push, students with special needs now compete in events such as the Palarong Pambansa and other meets, while also participating in sports designed specifically for them. Galan believes inclusion should be standard practice, not an exception.

“Children should be treated equally. All learners should be given equal opportunities to develop their potential, regardless of their disabilities, so they can become productive individuals in a competitive society,” he said. His guiding principle: fight discrimination and give more support to those who have less.

Beyond medals

The Davraa Para Games continue to show that sport can be a training ground for confidence, independence, and belonging. Structured coaching, patient mentorship, and steady motivation help athletes grow not only as competitors but as individuals who trust their own abilities.

For Francis, that growth already feels like a win. Every race he runs and every drill he completes strengthens his belief that he belongs on the field—and in any future he chooses to pursue.

Backed by the provincial governments of Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Sur and the city government of Panabo City, SunStar Davao leads special coverage of the 2026 Davraa Meet as an official event partner and the region’s most followed media company. MLSA