Building inclusive champions: Athletes with disabilities finding their place

Seventeen-year-old Francis Reursora, a 17-year-old student of Davao City National High School (DCNHS), rises before sunrise, packs his school bag, and heads to class, knowing that by afternoon, he will be back on the training grounds, chasing a medal and a dream.
The young para-athlete, now on his third stint at the 2026 Davraa Meet, balances homework, drills, and recovery with quiet determination. “Ayaw lang mog kahadlok, makaya ra na tanan (Don’t be afraid. You can get through it)," he tells fellow athletes.
Francis competes in the Para Games of the regional qualifying for the Palarong Pambansa, where athletes with disabilities test their skills alongside peers in an environment built on fairness and respect. For him, the competition means more than rankings. He wants to prove to himself and to his family that discipline and persistence can turn limitations into strengths.
His routine demands focus. He attends classes in the morning, trains in the afternoon, studies at night, then resets for the next day. The grind wears on him, but his family’s support fuels his drive. He hopes to win a medal and finish school, convinced that sports can open doors to opportunities beyond the arena.
Confidence built through encouragement
Team manager Sofia Salvo sees that transformation up close. She said the program centers on encouragement and positive reinforcement so athletes feel accepted, capable, and proud of what they achieve.
“These athletes grow not only in sport but as individuals,” Salvo said. Training teaches them to wake early, prepare their gear, follow routines, and stand on their own—habits that shape discipline and independence long after competition ends.
For Salvo, enrolling a child with a disability in competitive sports already counts as a victory. “Seeing them play with confidence, stand alone in life, have discipline, and feel happy and proud of themselves—that is already a win beyond medals,” she said.
Inclusion in sports and classrooms
Junito Galan, division head focal for Davao City and public school district supervisor, links inclusive sports directly to inclusive education. He said special needs education programs align with the Inclusive Education Act of 2022, which promotes equal opportunities for learners regardless of disability.
Because of this push, students with special needs now compete in events such as the Palarong Pambansa and other meets, while also participating in sports designed specifically for them. Galan believes inclusion should be standard practice, not an exception.
“Children should be treated equally. All learners should be given equal opportunities to develop their potential, regardless of their disabilities, so they can become productive individuals in a competitive society,” he said. His guiding principle: fight discrimination and give more support to those who have less.
Beyond medals
The Davraa Para Games continue to show that sport can be a training ground for confidence, independence, and belonging. Structured coaching, patient mentorship, and steady motivation help athletes grow not only as competitors but as individuals who trust their own abilities.
For Francis, that growth already feels like a win. Every race he runs and every drill he completes strengthens his belief that he belongs on the field—and in any future he chooses to pursue.
Backed by the provincial governments of Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Sur and the city government of Panabo City, SunStar Davao leads special coverage of the 2026 Davraa Meet as an official event partner and the region’s most followed media company. MLSA