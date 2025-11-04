AYG medalists to get cash bonuses, iPhones

Young Filipino medalists from the recent 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, are set to receive hefty cash bonuses and brand-new iPhones, officials announced Monday, November 3, 2025.

Twenty-four athletes brought home medals from Bahrain, including seven gold. Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino hailed the campaign as a breakthrough.

“Bahrain was a success, we didn’t expect to get these many, the target was three golds and we got seven,” Tolentino said during a recognition event at East Ocean Palace Restaurant in Parañaque City.

PSC chairman John “Pato” Patrick announced that the PSC board, commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo, Walter Torres, Eduardo Jayco, and Fritz Gaston, approved incentives of ₱500,000 for gold medalists, ₱300,000 for silver medalists, and ₱100,000 for bronze medalists.

Tolentino added that the POC will grant an additional ₱250,000 for each gold medalist, ₱150,000 for silver medalists, and ₱75,000 for bronze medalists. The bonuses are notable because the Athletes and Coaches Incentives Act typically covers only elite or senior athletes competing internationally.

The announcement drew cheers from the delegation, which grew louder when Tolentino said Sportsplus PH, a POC sponsor, will provide an iPhone 17 Pro Max to each gold medalist and an iPhone 17 to the silver and bronze winners.

The Bahrain outing marked the Philippines’ best finish in the Asian Youth Games, surpassing its previous two-gold output in Nanjing. The delegation, composed of athletes 18 and under, placed 12th overall with a 7-7-10 gold-silver-bronze tally. China topped the standings with 63-49-35, followed by Uzbekistan (37-16-28) and Kazakhstan (24-29-40).

“They are all deserving to receive some incentives, and we really focused on them,” Gregorio said. “We all know that this is the right pathway, so we must hold on and focus until 2028.”

Gold medalists were pencak silat’s Kram Airam Carpio; MMA’s Charlie Ratcliff, Lyre Anie Ngina, and Zeth Gabriel Bueno; the mixed team of Jan Brix Ramiscal and Tyron Jamborillo; athletics’ Pi Wurden Wangkay; and jiu-jitsu’s Isabella Butler, who missed the recognition event after flying home to the United States.

Silver medalists were MMA’s Travis Ratcliff; athletics’ Naomi Cesar; muay athletes Jasmine Dagame and Jan Brix Ramiscal; taekwondo’s Kristen Aguila; swimming’s Jamesray Ajido; and weightlifter Jhodie Peralta.

Bronze medalists were teqball’s Crystal Carino and Nicole Tabucol; MMA modern’s Alexander Tagure Jr.; muay’s Iyeshia Blair Bituin; taekwondo’s Aeden Roffer Cereño; weightlifters Alexandra Ann Diaz, Peralta, and Jay-R Colonia; boxing’s Leo Mhar Lobrido; and jiu-jitsu’s Maria Alexandria Sarinas. PR