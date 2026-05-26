Azkals Academy launches Davao football boot camp

The Azkals Development Academy (ADA) Davao Boot Camp will run from May 29 to 31 at the Tionko Football Field, gathering nearly 200 young football players as organizers strengthen grassroots development and create pathways for international exposure.

Former Philippine Azkals star Stephan Schrock is also expected to attend the three-day football camp.

The boot camp is open to boys and girls under the U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 and U17 categories.

Program manager Eric Salumbides and Coach Ramonito “Lalas” Carreon lead the initiative.

Training sessions will focus on football fundamentals, technical development, and game intelligence under the theme, “Developing technical excellence and the intelligent player of the future.”

Organizers said 171 participants had already registered online ahead of the opening, with the number expected to reach around 200 as more young athletes continue to sign up.

Carreon said the program aims to help young footballers pursue opportunities beyond local competition.

“The idea is to bring kids sa mas dakong opportunity dili lang diri kung dili sa international pod (The idea is to bring kids to bigger opportunities, not only here but also internationally),” he said.

He added that organizers chose Davao City because of its strong football culture and history of producing competitive athletes.

“Davao City has always been one of the performing cities in football, even before,” Coach Lalas said.

Organizers said one of the boot camp’s strengths is the international experience shared by its coaches, giving participants exposure to modern football training methods and player development.

Aside from developing football skills, the program also encourages children to become more physically active amid concerns over inactive lifestyles among the youth.

Organizers said sports participation helps improve fitness, discipline, and overall well-being, especially among children spending less time on physical activities.

Participants must complete online registration and submit waiver and parent consent forms before joining the sessions.

Despite football’s growing popularity in Davao City, organizers acknowledged that limited sports facilities remain one of the biggest challenges in accommodating the increasing number of young players.

To address the concern, organizers said the Azkals Academy is expected to begin developing its own football field in Davao City by June as part of its long-term commitment to grassroots football development in the region.

Coach Lalas also revealed that discussions are ongoing with a potential international partner that may provide young football players opportunities to train or compete abroad in the future. Eunice Felipe/UM, SunStar Intern