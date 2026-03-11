Baran, Atienza govern Araw beach ping pong

Davao City's Ghinlou Baran made a triumphant return to competition, capturing the women’s singles title at the 2026 Araw ng Dabaw Beach Ping Pong Tournament, which wrapped up March 8 at Dagat Fiesta Beach Resort.

Baran, returning after a long break from the sport, overcame runners-up Leila Roble and Deive Pongase, crediting a week of intensive practice and her coach’s encouragement for her victory.

“Akong preparation for the tournament is I went to training again after several months of hiatus sa table tennis (Akong preparation for the tournament is I went to training again after several months of hiatus sa table tennis),” Baran said after her win. She added, “Winning the tournament is an honor every time I compete, but most of all, I just enjoy playing beach ping pong.”

In men’s singles, Pee Jay Atienza topped Lapoy Custudio and Gil Ablanque, while Edward Saldaña claimed the men’s singles class B crown. The tournament also highlighted inclusive and youth divisions. Jobert Lumanta captured the PWD Singles crown, edging out Domingo Liquin. Among young players, 15-year-old Juliana Shane Retaga took first place in the 15-and-under Singles, followed by Moneyah Mary Blair Nunez and Richbill Nuñez.

Competitors also showed flair off the table. Dominic Lacambra and Leila Jocell Roble were recognized as the best-dressed players in the men’s and women’s beach ping pong attire categories.

Organized by the Beach Ping Pong Association of the Philippines, the two-day tournament showcased the city’s growing sports scene during the 2026 Araw ng Dabaw celebrations.

Tournament director Friendee L. Nuñez explained that beach ping pong adapts traditional table tennis for sand play, using a smaller 4.5-by-9-foot table, larger 50mm balls, and sandpaper-coated rackets to withstand outdoor conditions.

The city’s table tennis community now turns its attention to the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Table Tennis Tournament, scheduled March 20–22 at Spin Davao Table Tennis Center along Jacinto Extension. Marlon Cotillon/ DNSC, SunStar intern