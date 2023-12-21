Barbero, Dominguiano lead Davao’s wushu medal haul

Davao City's wushu team ended its campaign in the 2023 Philippine National Games wushu competition with two gold medals, three silvers, and three bronzes at the San Antonio Community Complex in Makati City on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Jahaziel Care Garcia Barbero clinched the women's 56kg gold medal and Vince Dominguiano secured the men's 60kg gold, marking their PNG debut on a high note.

Barbero, a Grade 12 student of Mintal Comprehensive Senior High School, defeated Gail Peñaflorida of General Santos City, 2-0, in their championship match, following her earlier win over Kristina Cassandra Solano of Zamboanga City through points.

Leveraging her back leg and sidekick skills, Barbero dominated the finals while emphasizing the role of prayer and faith in her success.

"I'm grateful, blessed beyond all measure, happy, and contented," the 18-year-old Barbero told SunStar Davao, giving back all the glory to God, attributing him for her victory. "If di niya po in-allow na manalo ako di ko po ito matitikman, it is God's story of favor po hindi po ito sa akin (If he didn't allow me to win, I wouldn't be able to taste it, it's God's story of favor; it's not mine)."

Barbero, born to parents Arniel (a full-time pastor and martial arts instructor) and JoAnn (a Batang Pinoy coach), previously clinched a gold in the 2019 Batang Pinoy nationals.

On the other hand, Dominguiano barged into the finals unbeaten in two matches. He outclassed opponents from the cities of General Santos and Baguio before subduing Calapan's Alvin Christian Barren, 2-0, for the title.

Dominguiano, in a separate Facebook interview, said, "Happy po, and thankful po kay God sa favor and strength, and sa pag grant nya po sa prayer ko na manalo (Happy, and thankful to God for favor and strength, and for granting my prayer to win)."