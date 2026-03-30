Bartolo, Carter dominate Davao trilogy run opener

Elmer Bartolo and Madelyn Carter set the pace and never looked back as they ruled their divisions in the Sante Barley Trilogy Run Asia 2026 – Davao Leg 1 on an out-and-back course at Azuela Cove in Lanang on Sunday, March 29.

Bartolo, a decorated Dabawenyo runner, powered through the 10-kilometer race in 34 minutes and 38 seconds, outkicking a competitive field to secure his third straight 10K title in the trilogy series from 2024 to 2026. Dhanlord Jhon Nengasca placed second in 36:40, while Ian Kyle Matobato finished third in 36:42.

Fresh off anchoring champion Team Juna in the 21K run of the BYD Ironman 70.3 Davao, Bartolo said the heat from the recent race took a toll, but he stayed composed down the stretch.

“Laspag pa atong Ironman, grabe kainit ato (I'm still worn out from that Ironman—the heat was really intense),” he said, adding that he opted for the shorter distance to recover while staying competitive. “Daghan pod kusgan, mga batan-on (here were also many strong, young competitors).”

The 46-year-old Siargao-based Carter delivered a breakthrough performance in the 16K race, clocking 1:16:14 to beat Sheinee Suico (1:20:46) and LJ Abanilla (1:26:14). Racing in her first trilogy event, Carter said she did not expect to win after recently returning to training following her Vietnam half-marathon stint.

“Wala ko nag-expect na makadaog kay bag-o ra ko balik training (I didn’t expect to win since I just recently returned to training),” she said. “Daghan elite runners, mao wala gyud ko nagdahom (There were many elite runners, so I really didn’t expect it).”

Mark Luigi Joyce topped the men’s 16K division in 55:53, followed by Paul James Zafico (58:36) and Gian Carlo Madinancil (1:02:55).

In the 10K women’s race, Kate Duffy Gel McDowell of the University of Mindanao dominated in 42:19, ahead of May Angelie Mag-aso (43:58) and Rachel Subere (45:58).

The 5K category saw Faith Marie Ocon win the women’s division in 20:15, while Mark James Agudo ruled the men’s side in 16:53.

About 2,700 runners joined the opening leg, according to KinetixSports president Kenneth Sai. MLSA