Bartolo, Catubig rule Puma Davao Half Marathon 2025

Catubig, meanwhile, dominated the women’s division with a time of 1:35:35, crossing the finish line ahead of May Angelie Magaso (1:38:10) and April Joy Morales (1:47:09).

Despite being a familiar face in the city’s running scene, Bartolo said his victory came as a surprise.

“First time nako ni po, Ma’am, mam. Nakatyamba ra na, Ma’am (It’s my first time, ma’am… I just got lucky, hehe),” he said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, laughing modestly.

In a Facebook post, he expressed gratitude to Sir Kenneth Sai for giving him the chance to compete, saying he wouldn’t have been able to join the race without Sai’s help. Bartolo extended his thanks as well to doctors Jakku Agassi and John Lee Ponder of Lagutok Wellness Center, along with Flash Point, Michael Jan Bala Echalico, and Ihag Sportgear Runbart Davao, for their continued support in keeping him race-ready.

Bartolo also topped the Hoka Midnight Run Asia 2025-Davao last September 28, 2025.

In the 10K event, Mark Luigi Joyce blazed to victory in the men’s division with a time of 33 minutes and 2 seconds, followed by Jhonie Lumanao (34:18) and Jomarie Luayon (37:16). Kate Duffy Gel McDowell ruled the women’s side in 43:18, trailed by Aslia Aleyoden Hadji Nassef (46:50) and Kalehla Nikole Gonzales (47:17).

The 5K race also saw tight finishes, with Rico Bansilan topping the men’s division in 16:05, just ahead of Toni Villorejo (16:12) and Dennis Gumlang (16:21). Krysthyl Heart Mallorca claimed the women’s 5K title in 21:37, followed by Julia Laranjo (23:18) and Charmela Abellana (23:48).

At least 4,000 runners participated in the Puma Davao Half Marathon 2025, which concluded successfully. The event was organized by Run Rio Inc. in partnership with Kenneth Sai of Kinetix Sports. MLSA