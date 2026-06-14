Baterbonia, Adili families seek answers, accountability from AdMU

Families of the late student-athletes are pressing Ateneo de Manila University for a full accounting of a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, that left two players dead, as their legal counsel challenged the school to “practice what you preach.”

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, June 13, 2026, near Ateneo de Davao University’s Senior High School campus in Bangkal, Davao City, lawyer Israelito Torreon, along with attorneys Resci Angeli Rizada-Nolasco and Reginald Matt Santiago, said the families demand transparency on who approved the activity, what safety measures were in place, and how the incident unfolded.

Torreon read a statement on behalf of the families of Rene Clert Batarbonia, 18, and Divine Adili, 21, saying they are seeking truth and accountability after the June 8 incident. “Ateneo de Manila University, practice what you preach,” he said, calling on the school to align its actions with its stated values.

The legal team acknowledged the apology issued by Tab Baldwin, head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, but said remorse is not enough. “Grief is not accountability,” Torreon said, adding that the families still want a detailed timeline of events and clarity on emergency response actions.

Lawyers also raised concerns over reports that some players and staff may have been asked to sign nondisclosure agreements, saying participants should be allowed to speak freely about what happened.

Torreon described the continued grief of Batarbonia’s mother, Rovelyn Batarbonia, who he said learned of her son’s death through a phone call she initially thought was about basketball merchandise before confirming the news in a video call while traveling. He also cited the ongoing mourning of Adili’s family in Nigeria.

The families are asking the university to assign a direct point of contact, allow witnesses to speak without restriction, provide a full chronological report, formally acknowledge responsibility where warranted, and extend support to both families.

The lawyers also questioned whether the activity complied with safety protocols under Commission on Higher Education Memorandum Circular No. 63, s. 2017, which requires risk assessments, supervision, emergency planning, and parental consent for off-campus activities.

They further asked why the activity proceeded despite reported warnings from resort management and whether participants entered areas outside lifeguard supervision.

Torreon said neither he nor the families had received direct communication from Ateneo administrators since June 9, aside from limited contact between coaches and Batarbonia’s mother during the wake. He denied allegations of “ambulance chasing,” saying his legal services are being offered pro bono.

The legal team said it is exploring possible negligence-related charges and is coordinating with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the National Bureau of Investigation, which are conducting separate probes.

Torreon also said the group requested an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order from the Department of Justice involving Baldwin while investigations continue.

Beyond legal action, he said the families want Baldwin and university officials to personally acknowledge lapses and speak with humility about what happened.

Investigations remain ongoing. Casandra D. Payan and Hannah Micaella A. Albino /Spamast, Sunstar Interns